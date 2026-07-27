The US has seen major outages nearly every month of 2026, as storms batter an aging grid

Power failures are starting to feel less like isolated emergencies and more like a recurring feature of life in the United States.

That notion gained traction after a viral Reddit post alleged that the U.S. has experienced a major outage in every month of 2026 so far — a claim that seemed to resonate with many users because it immediately felt believable.

What's happening?

Electrek highlighted a post on Reddit's r/solar that captured the anxiety plainly.

"The US has had a massive power outage every single month this year. At what point is this just the new normal?" its title read.

The popular post prompted an Electrek writer to dig deeper because the claim felt so accurate, and they turned up some alarming statistics with a tiny bit of research.

March alone brought about 210,000 outage events across 46 states.

More recent examples included 450,000 people losing power in Pennsylvania in April, more than 130,000 affected in Texas in June, and two same-day blackouts in Los Angeles County that hit nearly 40,000 homes.

The causes are split between weather and infrastructure.

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Electrek found that roughly 70% of outages are tied to severe weather, while about 20% stem from equipment problems. Those categories can blur together when a grid that largely dates back to the 1960s and 1970s is forced to endure major storms.

If repeated outages have you thinking about backup power, it may be worth exploring EnergySage's free tools to compare home battery storage options and competitive installation estimates.

EnergySage has teamed up with the electrification brand Qmerit to guarantee you get the best price on home battery storage solutions.

For smaller-scale backups with smaller price tags, Pila offers plug-and-play batteries at a fraction of what a whole-home backup system would cost.

Why does it matter?

Power losses can mean spoiled food, dangerous indoor temperatures, dead phones, lost internet access, work-from-home disruptions, and serious risks for people who rely on refrigerated medicine or powered medical devices.

Rachel Licker, a former Union of Concerned Scientists staffer, described how quickly extreme weather and grid vulnerability can hit home in a quote excerpted by Electrek.

"In mid-June, my husband and daughter were hunkered down in a barn in Belleville, Wisconsin, waiting out a severe thunderstorm that produced a tornado down the road," she explained.

Power outages are often discussed in statistics and utility reports, but they are increasingly tied to destructive weather events that threaten homes and communities before knocking out electricity, exacerbating the risk.

"When it starts to hurt business ledgers. Then calls to elected officials start to happen," a commenter griped.

What can I do about it?

Adding battery storage is one of the most effective ways to protect a home during outages, reduce energy costs, and move closer to energy independence.

When paired with solar panels, a battery can keep essentials running during a blackout while also helping households avoid higher electricity prices at other times.

Still, that does not mean every household needs a whole-home backup system right away.

For some people, a smaller battery setup that powers phones, lights, internet equipment, or refrigeration can make an outage much easier to manage.

It can also help to compare local rebates, utility programs, and installation quotes before making a purchase. In some places, incentives can significantly reduce the upfront cost of batteries, solar panels, and other home electrification upgrades.

On Reddit, one user in Texas said recent grid issues made going solar even more attractive.

"I've been wanting to go solar for awhile, and I would like to know my options and I've been looking into it. I'm in Houston, Texas, and makes it extra difficult. We have power trips and outages all the time," they wrote.

Another endorsed battery backups with a concise comment: "I didn't notice any [outages] in my solar/battery backed-up house."

"Ditto here, although for extended outages in really bad weather, I somewhat worry, but so far we have lasted through a 15 hour outage with no major effect to house operations so far. Very happy to have solar + batteries over the past few years," a commenter replied.

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