Scientists make game-changing discovery about what causes common disease: 'It may be possible to weaken'

There are no vaccines for this illness, but scientists are hopeful this could be a big step.

Scientists from Northwestern University and Uniformed Services University have found that the corkscrew-shaped bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi, which causes Lyme disease, has a hidden vulnerability that could make it easier to disable.

According to a summary of the findings published by News Medical Life Sciences, the team explained that if Lyme disease is left untreated, it can cause lingering symptoms such as fatigue, fever, and inflammation. But manganese, a mineral that is beneficial for humans' metabolic health as well as bone and wound healing, could be the silver bullet.

While the mineral normally buffers the bacteria against their host's immune system, "if B. burgdorferi is either starved of or overloaded with manganese, the bacteria become highly vulnerable to the host's immune system or treatments they would otherwise resist," according to News Medical.

The scientists noted that targeting the bacteria with manganese could lead to new and improved treatments for Lyme disease, incidences of which have been increasing worldwide because of rising temperatures. For instance, the Czech Republic and United States have experienced record numbers of cases, and officials believe a longer fall is the main culprit. Since ticks can survive even in winter, they have more time to breed and more opportunities to expand their territories.

While there are no vaccines to treat Lyme disease, the researchers believe their discovery could be a game-changer, helping prevent many cases. According to News Medical, which cited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 500,000 Americans are diagnosed with Lyme disease each year.

With the changing climate making it easier to contract the disease, it's more important than ever to find an alternative to antibiotics, which are the only treatment but kill gut bacteria. It appears mighty manganese might be the perfect solution.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

"By disrupting the delicate balance of manganese in B. burgdorferi, it may be possible to weaken the pathogen during infection," USU's Michael Daly said. "Manganese is an Achilles' heel of its defenses."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



