Researchers issue stark warning about growing threat of lung cancer for non-smokers

More Americans die of lung cancer every year than breast, prostate, and colon cancers combined, according to the American Cancer Society, but the misconception persists that only smokers are vulnerable. Researchers warn that this assumption puts millions at risk.

What's happening?

Dr. Jun Zhang, Ph.D., is the vice president of oncology research for OSF HealthCare Cancer Institute, and he explained in an OSF Newsroom media release that up to 20% of lung cancer patients have never smoked. In other words, approximately 40,000 Americans who have never smoked are diagnosed with one of the deadliest cancers in the world every year.

"Lung cancer is generally referred to as a 'smoker's disease.' But it turns out now that we're seeing more lung cancer patients without a history of smoking," Dr. Zhang said.

This "smoker's disease" fallacy can be deadly. Early diagnosis can dramatically improve survival rates, but non-smokers may not be screened until their disease has progressed to a later stage.

"Early symptoms can be cough and shortness of breath, but quite often people are not paying attention to this because they don't smoke and they don't have a chance to get screened," Dr. Zhang explained.

Why is this happening?

Some factors are still under investigation. Dr. Zhang told OSF Newsroom that women of Asian descent who have never smoked seem to be particularly at risk. As it stands, researchers at the University of California San Francisco, UC Davis, and Stanford University are working to understand why they are developing lung cancer at significantly higher rates.

Other factors remain clear, according to Dr. Zhang. Take air pollution, for example. Researchers have identified fine particulate matter, or PM2.5, as the top cause of lung-cancer diagnoses in non-smoking populations globally. While PM2.5 can enter the air through natural causes (such as volcanic eruptions), industrial processes and fuels like gasoline are major sources.

"If you inhale the particles, you cannot get them out of your body," Dr. Zhang said, per OSF Newsroom. "... If we're thinking about cigarette smoking as the number one reason for lung cancer, globally, PM2.5 is the second most common reason for lung cancer."

An arguably lesser-known cause of lung cancer is radon exposure.

"Radon is released by radioactive materials underground, but then they accumulate in the house, especially if it doesn't have good ventilation," Dr. Zhang said.

This colorless, odorless gas occurs naturally at high levels in the United States, per the Environmental Protection Agency, making it the second-leading cause of lung cancer domestically after smoking.

What can be done about this?

A lingering cough can stem from various causes and may not be serious. Still, Dr. Zhang said that it's important to get it checked out, particularly if it's accompanied by shortness of breath. He added that patients shouldn't hesitate to push for a CT scan if testing has already ruled out pneumonia, acid reflux, and heart issues as a root cause.

In the meantime, you can take steps to protect yourself against air pollution and radon. Driving an electric vehicle or avoiding idling in your gas-guzzler will reduce the air pollution you produce. Even better, consider walking, biking, or taking public transportation when situations allow. If outdoor air quality is poor, a mask can help protect against harmful pollutants.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommended testing your home for radon, given that there is "no known safe level" of exposure. If you have high levels of radon in your home, you can find a qualified professional to install a radon mitigation system through your state's radon office or a recognized national radon proficiency program.

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