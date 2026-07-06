Lucid's 2026 Gravity looks like a spaceship, but it's built to haul seven people on road trips

"It's just a shame that the software is holding it back."

Road-trip ability is the hook in a fresh YouTube look at Lucid's Gravity Grand Touring, which is presented as a family SUV in a part of the EV market where that combination is still fairly unusual.

The review by Sofyan Bey of Redline Reviews (@theredline) suggests the vehicle could blend everyday usefulness with a design-forward feel instead of forcing buyers to pick one or the other.

What happened?

The video's title ("Road Trip Ready Spaceship!") immediately signals the angle, and in his walkthrough, Bey calls the 2026 Lucid Gravity Grand Touring a "new luxury electric SUV."

The caption notes that "Lucid has applied what they've learned from the Air into a more practical, 7-seat family SUV."

For the Gravity, that would mean building on the Air sedan, the model that helped establish the brand through standout efficiency, range, and aerodynamic performance.

Throughout the review, attention stays on range, cabin room, seven-passenger seating, and whether the EV is equipped to handle long trips in a practical way. Bey calls the Gravity a nice follow-up to the Air, noting that the brand fixed some of the problems with the Air for the model.

As for dings, Bey did note some build problems, as well as fit and finish issues, especially at the high price of some of the trims. He did have praise for the tech overall, as well as the vehicle's comfort and space. He also raved about the SUV's range.

Why does it matter?

If Lucid can deliver on the promise of this idea, the Gravity could help expand EV adoption in an especially important part of the market.

For many drivers, a spacious SUV is the default choice for carpools, vacations, grocery runs, and hauling weekend gear. A model that combines strong range with premium comfort in that format could make the switch feel much more realistic.

EVs can save drivers money by lowering fuel costs and reducing routine maintenance, since they do not require oil changes and generally have fewer moving parts than gas-powered vehicles.

Replacing a large gas SUV with an electric model can reduce planet-warming pollution, especially for families that drive often.

What are people saying?

Lucid drivers and observers sounded off on the Gravity in the YouTube comments. One driver said the vehicle was a mixed bag with some very strong points, like fuel economy, and some clear weaknesses when it came to the hands-free driving mode on busy highways.

"​In short, the hardware is fantastic, and the handling is top-tier for a 7-seater," they wrote. "It's just a shame that the software is holding it back."

"Seems like a nice vehicle with lots of features," another user opined. "Let's hope they can work out all the bugs better than the Air."

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