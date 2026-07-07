Reviewer says new electric SUV solves one of drivers' biggest concerns: 'You could actually take this on a road trip'

For many drivers, electric vehicles still seem better suited to errands than interstate travel. Lucid's latest SUV is being presented as a challenge to that assumption, especially for families planning longer drives.

One reviewer of the 2026 Lucid Gravity said the three-row model is meant to make highway travel more practical for EVs, thanks to its combination of range and charging performance.

What's happening?

In a TikTok video, Redline Reviews (@redline_reviews) argued that the 2026 Lucid Gravity fits the family-road-trip brief, calling it a "road trip ready all electric family SUV" and adding, "No, seriously, you could actually take this on a road trip."

Compared with electric SUVs such as the Tesla Model X, Rivian R1S, Volvo EX90, and Hyundai Ioniq 9, the creator said the Grand Touring version of the Gravity goes farther, with up to 450 miles of driving between charges.

Fast charging was another selling point in the video: The creator said the SUV can take in as much as 400 kilowatts, enough to add about 200 miles of range in 11 minutes.

The family-friendly pitch was not just about the battery. The video pointed to three-row seating, more than 8 cubic feet of front-trunk storage, up to 115 cubic feet of cargo capacity with the seats folded, and Tesla Supercharger access through the North American Charging Standard plug.

Price, however, is still likely to shape how shoppers view it. According to the creator, a 337-mile version comes in below $80,000, while the 450-mile Grand Touring starts at about $99,000.

One commenter responded with what many families complain most about: "The prices for EVs are too high. It's impressive, but it's 15 years from better pricing."

Why does it matter?

For many households, range anxiety has been one of the biggest reasons to stick with gas-powered SUVs, especially for vacations, sports tournaments, and holiday drives.

While premium EVs like this one are still expensive upfront, electric vehicles can save drivers money over time through lower fuel costs and reduced routine maintenance.

They do not need oil changes, and they generally have fewer moving parts than gas vehicles, which can mean fewer maintenance hassles.

Replacing a large gas SUV with an EV can reduce planet-warming air pollution, especially as the electric grid gets cleaner.

EV charging access is also expanding, and newer battery designs are making longer trips easier for everyday drivers.

What can I do?

If you're thinking about buying an electric vehicle, it helps to compare more than sticker price.

Look at real-world range, charging speed, cargo space, and whether the vehicle uses the growing Tesla-compatible charging standard.

Charging an EV at home often costs less than using public chargers, but basic Level 1 charging tends to be slow. Qmerit provides free, instant installation estimates for faster Level 2 home charger installations.

Features that debut in high-end EVs — longer range, faster charging, and better packaging — often spread over time to more affordable models.

More automakers are rolling out practical EVs with family-friendly layouts and improved charging options, giving consumers more ways to cut fuel spending without giving up utility.

But the debate is not over. Price is still one key variable holding most back.

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