Researchers make unexpected discovery about child health after analyzing major city's air regulations: 'Policies ... [can] play a crucial role'

New research is suggesting London's efforts to reduce pollution from cars is having a beneficial impact on children's health, according to Medical Xpress.

The Ultra Low Emission Zone was introduced in London in 2019 as a means of curbing congestion and pollution. It did this by charging a fee to certain types of gas vehicles traveling through areas of the city. Despite political push-back, the results have been clearly positive, which resulted in an expansion.

According to a University of Cambridge study, the efforts have had multiple positive impacts, such as "making streets safer, improving perceptions of air quality and encouraging children to live healthier lives."

"Policies like the ULEZ play a crucial role in promoting a healthier school journey for many families," said study lead author Dr. Olivia Alliott. "However, a fundamental part of their success is making sure that everyone experiences these benefits by ensuring such policies are implemented alongside accessible and affordable alternatives to driving."

The research involved interviewing 21 families and seven teachers between November 2022 and March 2023. Teachers reported fewer symptoms of asthma among students, and safer streets allowed for children to be more active. Previous research from the same team showed that the ULEZ created a 42% increase in students walking or cycling to school.

The equity challenge Alliott referred to concerns families who lived further away from schools. They responded that public transportation costs could be prohibitive and EVs weren't viable upgrades, even with incentives. The convenience of car pick-up and drop-off was also unavoidable. Ultimately, this meant that the benefits to children of the ULEZ were unevenly spread.

Switching to public transit, walking, or cycling has benefits to reducing pollution, but the health benefits, especially in children, are often overlooked. Cars generate loads of particulate matter in the air, which can exacerbate all sorts of respiratory health issues. Making your next car an EV can help avoid those problems.

"This important study brings yet another perspective, telling us how the ULEZ can affect the way families can live, travel and experience the environment," said senior author Chris Griffiths, per Medical Xpress. "These systemic effects on society go beyond simply 'cleaning the city air.'"

