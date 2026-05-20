London eyes 12,000 cargo bikes as delivery van traffic surges

They are now emerging as cheaper and more efficient options than vans.

London wants to dramatically change how goods move across the city by replacing about 1 in 6 miles covered by van deliveries with cargo bike trips.

The shakeup would require a twelve-fold increase from fewer than 1,000 cargo bikes currently in use to about 12,000. This would happen even as van traffic continues to rise, per Air Quality News.

Vans are increasingly crowding London's streets, and urban van mileage has climbed by nearly half over the past 10 years. That increase has contributed to more traffic congestion, air pollution, and limited street space.

In response, city leaders have set the ambitious goal of replacing a meaningful share of those van trips with cargo bikes before the end of the decade. They're aiming their effort at dense urban routes, where short, frequent deliveries and service visits are most common.

Cargo bikes were once seen as a niche solution in London and as suitable only for a narrow range of uses. But on many city-center routes, they are now emerging as cheaper and more efficient options than vans.

According to Air Quality News, running cargo bikes can cost around one-third as much as operating vans. As diesel prices have risen, many operators can now recover their investment in as little as four months. It took about a year to do so not too long ago.

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For people who live and work in cities, this helps with delivery logistics and more. Fewer vans on the road could mean less traffic, cleaner air, and calmer streets.

There may also be a practical upside for businesses and customers. In stop-and-go city traffic, cargo bikes can often move through congestion faster than vans, helping make deliveries and service calls quicker and more predictable.

The cost savings are also significant. Because cargo bikes use less energy and generally require less routine maintenance, their use can mean lower expenses alongside lower pollution for businesses.

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