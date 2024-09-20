  • Tech Tech

Scientists identify unexpected issue with common EV battery component: 'Physical effects that have so far counteracted battery efficiency'

The research team can hopefully contribute to improving the already strong performance in the industry by better understanding the batteries that power the vehicles.

by Rick Kazmer
Like barflies that linger well beyond the last call, lithium ions are overstaying their welcome in iron-phosphate battery cathodes. And they are hindering power pack performance, according to a lab report from Graz University of Technology in Austria. 

Experts at the university are using electron microscopes to better understand why lithium iron phosphate batteries aren't operating at full potential, losing up to 25% of "theoretical" capacity. It seems that some ions aren't traveling to the anode, even when the power pack is fully charged, per the lab summary. 

"These immobile ions incur a cost in capacity," TU Graz expert Daniel Knez said

When batteries operate, ions move between the anode and cathode through a substance called electrolyte.

LFPs are cutting-edge packs being developed by numerous businesses, including Volvo's parent company, Geely. Forbes even heralded LFPs last year as "the next big thing" in electric vehicle batteries because they use cheaper materials and are safer and more durable than lithium-ion ones. 

That report cites lower energy density as a sacrifice, which is part of the onus for Graz's research. 

"We were able to determine where the lithium is positioned in the crystal [cathode] channels and how it gets there," study first author Nikola Šimić said.

The team tracked ion movement during the examination, and the cathode concern caught their attention. That's when they determined that the batteries might need a better bouncer.

"These details provide important information on physical effects that have so far counteracted battery efficiency and which we can take into account in the further development of the materials," Ilie Hanzu, who was closely involved with the study, said

The Graz report also characterizes LFP tech as "one of the most important materials" for electric vehicle power packs and stationary storage as we switch to an electrified transportation and energy system.

Forbes reports that many EVs in China are already powered by LFPs. The report also mentioned that, as of last year, the tech was "making inroads" in the American market.

That's why the research at Graz has the potential to one day help improve battery performance stateside. A record 1.2 million EVs were sold in the U.S. last year alone, according to Cox Automotive. 

EVs prevent the production of heat-trapping, health-harming air pollution, serving as better alternatives to gas-burning vehicles even in states where most of the electricity to charge them comes from fossil fuels, government data shows.

Tax breaks of up to $4,000 and $7,500 for qualified used and new EVs, respectively, make them attractive options at dealerships. And, you can save serious cash on gas and maintenance costs each year. 

The Graz team can hopefully contribute to improving the already strong performance in the industry by better understanding the batteries that power the vehicles. The median range for all EV models rose to an impressive 270 miles last year, as noted by the U.S. government.  

"The methods we have developed and the knowledge we have gained about ion diffusion can be transferred to other battery materials with only minor adjustments," Šimić said in the lab report.

