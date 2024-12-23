  • Tech Tech

Scientists make critical discovery that could completely transform EV battery lifespans: 'It opens up a lot of possibilities'

The new development could go a long way in making batteries that are more affordable, charge faster, and last longer.

by Jenna Reilly
The new development could go a long way in making batteries that are more affordable, charge faster, and last longer.

Photo Credit: iStock

Researchers from Caltech and NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory have discovered a way to extend the life and performance of lithium-ion batteries, one of the most commonly used rechargeable batteries, according to an article from the school posted on Tech Xplore.

From our cell phones to our laptops and even electric vehicles, many of us use lithium-ion batteries every single day, although the technology is still developing.

The paper, "Suppression of Transition Metal Dissolution in Mn-Rich Layered Oxide Cathodes with Graphene Nanocomposite Dry Coatings," detailed the team's testing of dry-coating using graphene.

Senior research scientist at Caltech David Boyd has spent the past decade developing techniques for manufacturing graphene. This material is only one atom thick yet incredibly strong, and it conducts electricity better than other materials like silicon. 




Boyd and his colleagues had a breakthrough in 2015, when they realized they could produce high-quality graphene at room temperature. This discovery instigated a hunt for new applications for graphene, leading Boyd to team up with Will West, a technologist at JPL who specializes in electrochemistry and improving battery tech

The duo began their research to determine if graphene could improve upon lithium-ion batteries. Their experiments proved it can.

Watch now: Concerns grow as production of cult-classic condiment halts amid severe drought

Batteries produce electrical energy by first creating chemical energy between the two ends of the battery, the cathode and the anode. 

Transition metal dissolution (TMD) — the process in which transition metals from the cathode move to the anode, thereby reducing performance — is why cobalt-bearing cathodes are used. They reduce TMD, but scientists have been searching for a more sustainable substitute for cobalt. 

Caltech's article noted much of the global supply of cobalt is in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and is mined by freelance workers, often children, who make very little or no money doing this dangerous work. 

🗣️ Which of these features would most effectively convince you to buy an EV?

🔘 Massive battery range 🔋

🔘 Super-fast charging ⚡️

🔘 Elite performance 💪

🔘 Premium luxury 💅

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Boyd and West knew the typical process of applying graphene to a cathode would destroy the cathode material, so they tried a different method: dry-coating.

Dry-coating has been used for decades by the pharmaceutical industry to extend the life of pills, and Boyd and West found success using the method to cover and protect the battery cathodes. 

Their results included reduced TMD, doubled battery cycle life, and the ability for the batteries to function over a wider range of temperatures. 

"This is also an advance for coating technologies in general," Boyd said, per the article on Tech Xplore. "It opens up a lot of possibilities for the use of dry coatings."

The new development could go a long way in making batteries that are more affordable, charge faster, and last longer. It could also be a leap forward in sustainability. 

Carbon, which graphene is a form of, is much more widely available than cobalt, and it's eco-friendly. 

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x