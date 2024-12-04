Chinese company announces major breakthrough with battery safety technology — here's how it could transform the EV industry

A Chinese tech company — not industry giant Contemporary Amperex Technology — is working to patent an impressive battery. And the work is making headlines in multiple online publications.

This time, it's Huawei stealing the limelight from the battery juggernaut better known as CATL. That's because the electronics company, with more than 200,000 employees in 170 countries, has developed a sulfide-based solid-electrolyte pack that could "provide a major boost to battery technology in electric vehicles," according to Interesting Engineering.

Its combination of emerging solid-state science and abundant sulfide produces an electrolyte that has better performance, a greater lifespan, and improved safety compared to standard liquid lithium-ion electrolytes, per IE's report.

Electrolyte is the substance in a battery where ions travel between the electrodes during cycles. Solid-state ones are considered by industry experts as promising alternatives, though Top Speed reported that they have yet to prove "their worth in terms of long-term reliability."

But gains are being made, as evidenced by breakthroughs announced by Porsche and others.

Huawei seems poised to join them with an innovation that could also boost storage systems needed to capture renewable energy from the sun and wind, IE reported.

By replacing liquid electrolyte with a solid doped-sulfide material, the experts plan to increase the operational temperature range while improving charge-discharge performance. Doping is a technique in which an element is added to the electrolyte to boost conductivity, as described by Huawei and ScienceDirect.

"The tech requires a cubic crystal, a unit cell, and a doped sulfide with a high ionic conductivity. One side of the cell is doped in nitrogen. The doped material and components offer better stability to metallic lithium-ion batteries," Emiko Matsui wrote in a story about the breakthrough.

The online reports tout better fire safety as a big perk. While common lithium-ion packs with a liquid electrolyte can experience thermal runaway and catch fire, the incidences are not as prolific as media reports indicate. Kelley Blue Book reported that gas-burning cars are in fact more likely to catch fire than EVs.

Huawei intends to improve safety and performance even more with its patented tech. Though the online reports noted that the company didn't reveal a production timeline. IE's story hints at a "potential release" sometime next year.

"This would put Huawei in a strong position to compete in the rapidly growing EV and smart-driving technology markets," Bojan Stojkovski wrote.

In the meantime, anyone can contribute to reducing production of heat-trapping air pollution by switching to an EV. Savings of up to $1,500 a year on gas and maintenance costs are recurring benefits. It's also a good time to lock in tax breaks of up to $7,500 for certain models while they are applicable. The move is a win for your wallet and lungs alike. That's because government medical experts link exhaust to increased risks for respiratory, heart, and other health problems.

What's more, batteries can already provide impressive ranges of 270 miles, on average, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. And if the trend of battery breakthroughs continues, EV buyers should expect even more big news soon.

"Innovation in this field has been robust across companies," Stojkovski wrote.

