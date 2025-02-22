Researchers make new discovery that could shatter limitations on battery performance: 'Highly promising'

A group of battery researchers may have a fix for lithium-air batteries that brings their theoretical potential to reality, according to findings published by EurekAlert.

The Chinese team has developed a diplomat of sorts to serve as a mediator inside the packs. The substance's goal is to facilitate charge transport, as well as to counteract conditions that hinder performance and shorten the unit's lifespan. The group includes experts from Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics and Dalian Maritime University.

If their work is fruitful, the progress could be huge for electric vehicle range. That's because the batteries can store "significantly more" electricity at the same weight as common lithium-ion cells, all according to the findings. That could translate into many miles of added EV travel potential.

It's a prospect that would shatter what's left of range anxiety, as Tesla's popular Model Y already has a 327-mile distance estimate. That's much farther than the average American's daily commute of less than 40 miles, per Kelley Blue Book.

Lithium-air batteries work by dissolving positive lithium ions during operation, which move to a porous electrode. Air is moving through that electrode, binding the oxygen as lithium peroxide. The oxygen is then "released" when the pack is charged and the lithium ions go back to a metallic form, depositing on the second electrode opposite, EurekAlert reported.

This charge/discharge process differs from standard lithium-ion battery chemistry that "pushes" ions between two electrodes through the electrolyte substance, the report added.

Part of the problem for lithium-air tech involves a clogging of the porous cathode, in part causing unwanted side reactions.

"This causes the batteries to lose the majority of their performance after only a few charge/discharge cycles," per EurekAlert.

That's where the "mediator" comes in, in the form of a novel imidazole iodide salt that's added to the electrolyte. It serves as a catalyst to improve performance and extend the pack's life. In summary, the material provides better reversible chemical reactions that improve charging and discharging. Additionally, the setup provides a thin film on the anode that prevents harmful contact with the electrolyte. This stabilizes the anode and reduces electrolyte decomposition, all noted in the findings.

The mediator's work seems to have found amicable success for all battery parts involved. In fact, the setup worked well during 960 test hours.

"The electrochemical test cells produced by the team were highly promising," according to EurekAlert.

A stateside lithium-air project reported on by Innovation News Network, including government researchers, touted four times the storage capacity of common batteries per pound. It's proof that other labs are interested in lithium-air technology, as well.

It's all part of battery research happening in labs around the world involving a range of materials, including sodium, potassium, and others. The goal is to develop a cheaper, more effective battery to power the transition to a cleaner energy future with reduced heat-trapping air pollution.

The gases are linked by NASA to greater extreme weather risks, which are impacting insurance coverages and costs.

It's also important to note that common lithium-ion packs are reliable energy storers, powering equally reliable EVs. And it remains a great time to make the switch, as tax incentives of up to $7,500 are still available for certain models. That's in addition to the $1,500 you can save annually in gas/maintenance costs.

