Scientists make critical breakthrough in effort to build limitless energy machines: 'This method could represent a viable approach'

Researchers working on ways to clean dirtied groundwater from oil and gas drilling may have stumbled upon a fusion energy breakthrough, according to findings published by Tech Xplore.

At issue is lithium-6, another form of the crucial metal in batteries that powers electric vehicles and other electronics. This type of the element is needed for fusion reaction fuel, but gathering it has typically involved a toxic process using liquid mercury that has been banned in the U.S. since 1963. As a result, the country has a dwindling supply of lithium-6 for research stored at a government lab, per the study and the World Nuclear Association.

That's why the experts — from Texas A&M, Canadian Light Source, and Switzerland's ETH Zürich — were happy to see lithium-6 gathered on their membrane.

"Lithium-6 is a critical material for the renaissance of nuclear energy, and this method could represent a viable approach," study senior author Sarbajit Banerjee, of ETH and Texas A&M, said in the findings.

Nuclear fusion could provide for a global energy revolution if the reaction can be sustainably maintained. Experts all over the world are working on controlling it, often in giant donut-shaped machines called tokamaks that use magnetic fields and extreme heat. A laser-based concept being developed in San Francisco is touted as being able to power a city with three soda cans' worth of fuel.

Nuclear fission already provides nearly 20% of the country's electricity. New projects to add more capacity are being planned. But critics often cite misunderstood nuclear waste — it's in the form of ceramic pellets, not oozy green drums — and rare and terrible meltdowns as reasons to avoid it. Cost is another factor. RMI co-founder and physicist Amory Lovins told The Cool Down that solar and wind power are more cost-effective projects to develop for grid-supporting efforts. RMI is a Colorado-based energy think tank.

Fusion could remedy most of the concerns. It combines atoms to create abundant energy, instead of splitting them, and doesn't produce any long-lasting nuclear waste, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

But experts need more lithium-6 to trigger the reaction. The groundwater filter is showing promise as a collector, in part due to single-dimensional tunnels. It can selectively trap lithium, separating lithium-6 from 7 as water is sent through with an electric current applied.

"Lithium-6 ions stick a lot stronger to the tunnels, which is the mechanism of selectivity," study co-first author Andrew Ezazi of Texas A&M said in the report.

The membrane turns dark green as more of the element is gathered, making success easy to monitor. The collection rate is on par with the banned mercury process, the experts added.

It's part of an energy shift happening all over the world as countries invest in planet-friendlier projects to alleviate our heat-trapping air pollution burden. The World Health Organization reported that poor air quality affects nearly everyone, increasing the risks of heart disease, stroke, and lung disease. Geothermal projects and battery-stored renewable energy are other options.

Anyone can take part in this transition by upgrading to cleaner tech at home with the help of still-available tax breaks. You can even gear your 401(k) investments to have a cleaner focus, yielding returns on par with traditional accounts.

If the membrane developers are successful, a fusion reaction enterprise might be seeking investors soon. But first, the experts must scale their technique.

"I think there's a lot of interest in nuclear fusion as the ultimate solution for clean energy. We're hoping to get some support to build this into a practicable solution," Banerjee said in the findings, per Tech Xplore.

