Startup unveils 'generation-defining' vehicle that looks straight out of sci-fi movie: 'Unlike anything else in the world'

It looks like something straight out of Blade Runner, but a new two-wheel electric vehicle from Lit Motors proves that truth is often better than fiction.

In a recent video showcasing the prototype, Lit Motors founder and CEO Daniel Kim called the fully enclosed EV "a Ford Model T of the 21st century."

The C-1, as it's named, is a "self-balancing car that's unlike anything else in the world," Kim said.

With what Kim described as a "world-class team of automotive and robotics experts," Lit Motors has built several prototypes of the C-1 over the last decade. It has a nine-year production plan in progress, with a new beta prototype set to be ready by 2026, according to New Atlas.

The e-motorcycle drives at 10 mph, a much slower speed than the original vision of 125 mph. And even though early models have featured only about half the torque expected in the production version, the team is certain its invention will be a game-changer in the sustainable driving space — not as a replacement but as a supplement.

"Our generation-defining product complements the adoption of EVs with a safe, high-performance, next-level commuter vehicle," said Natalia Amijo, creative director of product design. "It can easily perform daily errands and conveniently park in urban areas globally."

Kim emphasized that the company was far from finished with improving and upgrading the design. "I have a couple of ideas for our next revision," he told New Atlas. "I've got some tricks up my sleeve for what the real potential of this vehicle will be."

Even before this futuristic offering is available, more and more drivers around the world are opting to upgrade to EVs — for good reasons.

Making the switch dramatically lowers both fuel and maintenance costs, as EVs don't require regular fluid replacements or oil changes. They also have quieter engines and produce no tailpipe pollution — which means much less in-car pollution too.

And of course, opting to use electricity rather than dirty fossil fuels is an excellent way to reduce your pollutive footprint and keep toxic emissions down for a better future.

For all these reasons, buyers around the world continue to be EV happy. In 2024, more than one-fifth of all new cars sold worldwide were electric, a 25% jump from the year prior, per the International Energy Agency.

