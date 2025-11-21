Scientists develop incredible liquid metal that could transform future gadgets: 'A lot of functionality'

"We're trying to make a difference now to shape the future."

Electronic waste is one of the fastest-growing pollution problems on the planet, and researchers at the University of Washington may have found a way to slow it down.



Their new liquid metal composite material, detailed in Advanced Functional Materials, can be recycled, reconfigured, and even heal itself, promising a future where circuit boards don't end up in landfills.

The team, led by mechanical engineering professor Mohammad Malakooti, infused tiny droplets of gallium-based liquid metal into a stretchy polymer. When lightly scored, the droplets connect to form an electrical circuit, with no soldering or added components required. The result is a soft, flexible, and fully functional alternative to the rigid fiberglass boards used in most electronics today.

"We created a lot of functionality within one material," Malakooti said, per UW News. "We're trying to make a difference now to shape the future of flexible and wearable electronics."

The material's superpower lies in what happens after use. When broken down chemically, the polymer releases the embedded metal, and up to 94% of it can be recovered for reuse. It also boasts self-healing abilities. Researchers have demonstrated that a circuit cut into pieces can be pressed back together with heat and pressure and continue to work as if nothing happened.

Malakooti's lab has been exploring liquid metal–infused polymers since 2019, using machine learning to refine designs and find the sweet spot between flexibility and conductivity. But as the price of liquid metals climbed, the focus shifted toward reusability and sustainable design — a move that could transform consumer tech.



"We can't make all these devices and then go back and try to figure out how to recycle them," Malakooti said. "That's how we ended up with the electronic waste problem we face today."

According to the World Health Organization, in 2022, humans produced nearly 62 million tonnes (almost 70 million tons) of e-waste, a figure expected to keep climbing without systemic change. By reimagining electronics as modular, repairable, and recyclable, innovations like this could help reverse that trajectory by cutting toxic waste, conserving resources, and reducing the environmental toll of gadget manufacturing.

While the material is still in the research phase, the team hopes it could soon power next-generation wearables, soft robots, and flexible devices — all built to last, repair, and start over again.

This breakthrough joins a wave of green tech advances reshaping design from the inside out, from biodegradable circuit boards to algae-based batteries. If scalable, this self-healing metal-polymer blend could become one of the most promising building blocks of a truly circular electronics economy.

