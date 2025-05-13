Researchers make incredible energy breakthrough using 'liquid air': 'We believe our findings justify the continued exploration'

Renewable energy sources, like solar and wind, provide alternatives to dirty energy, and their increased use has sparked research.

One team from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Norwegian University of Science and Technology researched a method for storing renewable energy called liquid air energy storage (LAES), Tech Xplore reported. The team studied the technology and its economic viability, discovering it is efficient and cost-effective.

This discovery proves promising since the use of renewable energy is rising. Renewables produced about 21% of the electricity in the U.S. in 2023, while nearly 90% of new electricity capacity came from renewables in the first nine months of 2024. Solar was the fastest-growing source of electricity in the U.S. last year, and wind power surpassed coal power.

However, electricity generation from resources like solar or wind depends on how sunny or windy it is, Tech Xplore explained. Storing these resources when they're abundant enables us to use them when they're not, and energy storage is critical to transition to renewable energy and away from dirty energy. That's where LAES comes into play.

LAES works by charging, storing, and discharging energy, according to Tech Xplore. The LAES system charges when energy supply exceeds demand, and the system intakes and liquefies air. This liquefied air is stored until needed, then it is heated back into a gas, which produces electricity. The system completes this process without additional energy, making it clean. It also does not rely on rare or expensive materials and can be built almost anywhere, Tech Xplore stated.

Since it utilizes available materials, constructing the LAES system is cost-effective. The researchers also studied the economic viability of operating the system, measuring its net present value across 18 U.S. regions under eight decarbonization scenarios. They found Texas and Florida to be the best markets for the system under all scenarios, while subsidies for the system improved its NPV across all regions.

The researchers also measured the levelized cost of storage — the cost of storing each unit of energy — discovering that LAES cost about $60 per megawatt-hour regardless of decarbonization scenario. This cost makes LAES more affordable than other energy storage systems, such as lithium-ion battery storage or pumped hydro storage.

While LAES is technologically feasible, its economic feasibility will determine its future. The team of researchers stressed the need for further development of the technology amidst the shifting energy landscape.

"This is why the story of liquid air storage is far from over. We believe our findings justify the continued exploration of LAES as a key energy storage solution for the future," MIT doctoral candidate and researcher Shaylin Cetegen said.

