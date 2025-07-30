Car reviewer shares inside look at high-tech vehicle that transforms into comfortable lounge: 'How cool is this?'

There's luxury, and then there's the Li Auto Mega.

TikToker and car reviewer Supercar Blondie (@supercarblondie) got an inside look at Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Li Auto's newest addition, the MEGA, and it has a ton of incredible features.

"How cool is this?" the creator says, showing off the car's interior. "I now have a lounge, and the table can spin."

The Mega has a sleek shape, sliding doors, rotating seats, and a foldable table that turns the back seats into a dining room. You can use voice control to switch the seats from lounge mode to first-class recline mode.

With an ultra-fast charger, the Mega can recharge 75% of its 400-mile range in just 10 minutes. With autonomous driving assistance, smart parking, and emergency avoidance systems, the Mega is setting the standard for safety.

In addition to enjoying the SUV's sweet features, EV drivers can save hundreds of dollars on gas. According to Coltura, "EV drivers saved 7.4 cents per mile compared to those driving gas-powered vehicles on fuel alone, which translates to about $90/month … or nearly $1,100 a year."

EVs are better for the environment, too. Gas cars release nearly 5 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year, but EVs produce no tailpipe pollution, making them significantly more eco-friendly than their gas-powered counterparts. Even when accounting for production-related emissions from lithium mining, EVs pay off their carbon debt within just two years.

Make your next car an electric vehicle to enjoy fuel savings, lower maintenance costs, high-tech driving features, and a reduced carbon footprint.

Commenters were in awe of the EV's next-gen interior.

"The US EV market is COOKED," one user wrote.

"The Li Auto Mega looks like the ultimate luxury experience on wheels! So impressive," another said.

"Looks like a private jet," a third remarked.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.