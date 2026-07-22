Canada could be missing out on China's Leapmotor EV that Stellantis wanted to assemble

The model is touted for its good range, fast charging, and enough space for families.

Canada's electric vehicle market may be missing a vehicle that checks many of the boxes mainstream drivers are looking for. The vehicle highlighted by content creator Greg (@SimplyGregsterEV) is a compact electric SUV with useful range, fast charging, and enough space for families.

What's happening?

In a recent YouTube Short, the creator argued that the Leapmotor B10 is exactly the type of model that would make a splash in The True North.

The Short was recorded during a stop at a fast charger and focused on the Chinese-made EV's main specifications.

According to Greg, the SUV combines rear-wheel drive, 215 horsepower, and a 67-kilowatt-hour battery, with "about 430 kilometers of range, or 270 miles."

At Instavolt, the B10 was shown plugged into a 160-kilowatt BYD charger, and the creator said its maximum charge rate on it is 168 kilowatts.

Space was another point the creator highlighted.

"Again, a rear drive, tons of space inside," the creator said while sharing the backseat and the front.

The video also tied the SUV to Canadian manufacturing plans, with the creator calling it "what Stellantis wanted to bring to Canada to assemble in Brampton, in knockdown kit form." That suggests shoppers could be missing out on a potentially affordable EV choice.

"The Leapmotor B10 is the EV Stellantis wanted to build in Canada but the gov is blocking it," Greg wrote in the caption. "This is an excellent Chinese EV and if priced mid 30s would sell well!"

In the comments, YouTubers pushed for Canada to change course while noting the other markets the vehicle already sells.

"Stellantis sells Leapmotors and Dongfeng cars in their European dealerships," one noted. "Why not here too?"

Why does it matter?

For many households, the EV transition will likely depend less on high-end luxury models and more on reasonably priced compact SUVs. That is where many families shop, and it is also where more competition could help push prices lower.

If a vehicle like the B10 were available at a lower price point, it could give drivers another way to cut transportation costs. EVs can help owners save money on fuel, and they generally require less routine maintenance than gas-powered cars because they do not need oil changes and have fewer moving parts.

A smaller pool of available models can also mean fewer chances for shoppers to find the right balance of price, size, and range.

That is especially important in Canada, where longer driving distances and winter weather can make range and charging speed major factors when comparing vehicles.

The issue also extends beyond household budgets. The easier it is for drivers to switch from gas-powered cars to EVs, the easier it becomes to reduce tailpipe pollution that contributes to dirtier air and a warmer planet.

What can I do?

For drivers considering buying an electric vehicle, total value includes upfront cost, range, charging speed, cargo space, and operating expenses.

A competitively priced EV can reduce day-to-day costs over time, particularly for commuters and families who drive regularly.

Charging an EV at home often costs less than relying on public chargers, though basic Level 1 charging is typically slow. For faster home charging, Qmerit provides free, instant installation estimates for Level 2 home charger installations.

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