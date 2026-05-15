First Chinese EV-maker begins sending cars to Canada

Over time, there may even be more pressure on automakers to improve pricing, performance, and technology.

On May 7, car manufacturer Geely became the first Chinese corporation to send electric vehicles directly to Canada. This announcement came after the two nations finalized a trade deal in January, according to the Canadian government, and it's a sign for Canadian car shoppers that the EV transition is picking up speed.

As a part of the trade deal, the Canadian government agreed to allow China to send up to 49,000 EVs under a 6.1% tariff rate. In 2024, Canada had imposed an additional 100% tariff on Chinese EVs, in order to protect the North American car market that can't yet compete with China's low EV prices. Prime Minister Mark Carney reversed course in January to improve relations with China, adding the 49,000 vehicle import quote and slashing the tariff.

According to Automotive News, Geely shipped 18 high-end Lotus Eletre crossovers from Wuhan, China, to Canada. Ford Authority stated that these high-end vehicles are the first to become certified under Canada's Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. In order to sell these vehicles, Geely will have a dozen open dealerships in Canada by the end of 2026.

Now, other Chinese carmarkers are gearing up to export their EVs to Canadian markets. Driving reported that BYD and Chery have already started hiring in preparation.

The move by Geely shows how quickly more electric models can reach new markets when trade agreements and safety approvals fall into place. For Canadian drivers, it may translate into more EV choices and more competition. Over time, there may even be more pressure on automakers to improve pricing, performance, and technology.

If even more companies follow suit, shoppers across Canada could soon see a broader range of EVs across price points beyond inaccessible luxury options. With Chinese EVs at prices that are often a fraction of what North American models go for, could the next wave of technological democratization be on the horizon?

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