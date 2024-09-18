Researchers uncover toxic material in major US city's tap water after years of complaints: 'Overarching neglect'

The residents of this lead-heavy neighborhood are being constantly exposed to a toxin with serious health effects.

Our understanding of lead poisoning has evolved over the years. Where once it was commonly used in gasoline, which created lead-laden smog (as explained here by Our World In Data), it's now known to cause elevated blood pressure, kidney damage, and impaired brain development in children. Unfortunately, it's still found in some water supplies — including some in the U.S.

What's happening?

The South Los Angeles community of Watts has been vindicated after years of concerns about its black, brown, or yellow tap water, which has now been shown to be contaminated with lead, the Guardian reported.

Researchers working with the community environmental group, the Better Watts Initiative, have released a new report, shared exclusively with the Guardian, showing lead at or above legal limits at sites across the neighborhood. The tests also showed high iron and copper, which are signs of old, corroded pipes — a potential source of the lead.

Many of the affected sites had a history of lead and other pollution, the Guardian revealed. The Jordan Downs housing project was built in 2011, and at that time, lead in the soil tested at 22,000 parts per million, 275 times the amount that should qualify for cleanup in California. Jordan High School nearby is plagued with dust full of lead and arsenic.

Many buildings in the area contain lead paint, and the major roads and expressways in the area mean there is residual pollution from smog.

Why is the high lead level important?

According to the Guardian, the community is an example of environmental racism, in which communities of color are more likely to face toxic conditions that impact their health. Other examples include the so-called Arsenic Triangle and Cancer Alley.

Tim Watkins, president of the Watts Labor Community action committee, told the Guardian, "I'm pissed. Think about this two-square-mile community — contaminated east, west, south, north — and there's no big effort made to address the overarching neglect that has allowed this systemic rot to occur."

What's being done about lead in Watts?

In addition to alerting the Guardian, the researchers provided their test data to the Housing Authority of Los Angeles (HACLA). According to a statement, HACLA has reached out to the Better Watts Initiative for more testing.

Jenny Scanlin, HACLA's chief strategic development officer, told the Guardian that HACLA has participated in a water quality study in the Jordan Downs housing project and addressed issues at the water source.

