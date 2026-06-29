China's CATL says 10,000 EVs will get sodium-ion packs in 2026, a big test for cheaper cars

CATL chief manufacturing officer Ni Jun gave the estimate in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

CATL, the world's largest electric vehicle battery manufacturer, says 2026 may be the year sodium-ion cells begin appearing in production vehicles rather than remaining largely an emerging technology.

The company says 10,000 to 20,000 EVs could be fitted with its sodium-ion battery packs this year. That would amount to an early real-world rollout for a chemistry that may eventually lower costs and hold up better in winter driving.

What happened?

CATL chief manufacturing officer Ni Jun gave that estimate in an interview with Bloomberg Television at the World Economic Forum in Dalian, China, according to CnEVPost.

Ni said CATL's sodium-ion batteries can keep operating at roughly -20 degrees Celsius (-4 degrees Fahrenheit) and possibly -30 degrees Celsius (-22 degrees Fahrenheit).

The report said CATL started researching sodium batteries in 2016 and had invested nearly 10 billion yuan (about $1.47 billion) in the technology by the end of 2025.

CATL introduced its sodium battery brand, Naxtra, in April 2025. In February, the company and Changan Automobile also revealed a sodium-ion passenger car that is expected to reach the market in mid-2026.

Why does it matter?

The main appeal is straightforward: better cold-weather operation and the possibility of lower prices if the technology scales.

According to CATL, sodium-ion batteries can retain more than 90% of their capacity at -40 degrees Celsius. For drivers in bitter winter climates, that could mean less concern about losing range on routine trips to work, school, or appointments.

Sodium's raw materials are also more plentiful than lithium's.

If CATL can successfully expand production, it could help reduce battery costs over time and make EVs more attainable for more families.

CATL is also pursuing uses beyond passenger cars. This week, the company introduced a sodium battery energy-storage system called Tener Sodium, with first deliveries in China scheduled for September and global deliveries beginning in June 2027.

Those systems can give cities and businesses a more reliable way to store electricity, support renewable energy, and strengthen resilience during blackouts or extreme weather.

What are people saying?

Ni stressed CATL's confidence that the batteries can perform in severe cold.

"We came up with a novel design which can perform at that kind of extreme condition," he said, according to CnEVPost.

The company described its upcoming Changan model as "the world's first mass-produced sodium battery passenger car."

CATL founder and chairman Robin Zeng has previously told investors that low-cost sodium-ion batteries could eventually displace 30% to 40% of the current battery market.

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