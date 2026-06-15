New sodium-ion cells charged in 15 minutes, held their own against Tesla batteries

"The era of sodium and lithium shining together has arrived."

A new study of battery evaluations indicates that sodium-ion cells may be advancing beyond a fallback alternative and toward a credible place in the broader battery market.

Tests on commercially produced sodium-ion cells found they could be recharged in about 15 minutes while delivering manufacturing uniformity typically linked with the more mature lithium-ion sector, as SingularityHub detailed.

What happened?

German researchers examined 120 sodium-ion cells from the Chinese company HiNa and concluded that their performance is beginning to approach that of the lithium-ion batteries used by Tesla, they revealed in a press release.

The team used impedance spectroscopy, temperature testing, X-rays, and teardown analysis to assess the cells' uniformity and durability. The research was published in the journal Cell Reports Physical Science.

Among the 120 cells, internal resistance varied by only 5.3%, suggesting a tightly controlled production process, according to the researchers. They also retained full capacity under charging rates quick enough to refill the batteries in around 15 minutes.

The study found that cold-weather results were also encouraging to a point. When the cells were charged at about room temperature, they delivered more than 80% of their usable energy at minus 4 degrees, although output dropped when charging occurred under those freezing conditions.

Why does it matter?

For vehicles that need longer driving distances, lithium-ion remains the benchmark because it stores more energy per pack.

Sodium-ion chemistry, though, has a key appeal: Sodium is inexpensive, plentiful, and widely available worldwide. Those traits could lower battery costs and reduce some of the supply-chain strain associated with mining and processing lithium.

That could eventually translate into more affordable electric vehicles for commuting and city travel.

Sodium-ion packs could also become a practical option for stationary storage, helping store solar power, stabilize the grid, and provide backup electricity during blackouts or extreme weather.

Range is still the trade-off, as SingularityHub noted. Using International Energy Agency figures, a sodium-ion SUV would be expected to travel about 215 miles, compared with roughly 250 to 370 miles for comparable lithium-ion models.

What are people saying?

Moritz Schütte, a battery researcher at RWTH Aachen University who co-led the study, touted sodium-ion batteries in certain cases.

"The combination of good uniformity, high power capability, and strong low‑temperature performance makes these cells attractive for stationary storage, grid services, and shorter‑range or commercial vehicles where potential lower cost and resource availability matter more than maximum driving range," Schütte said in the press release.

He also pointed to a remaining challenge in low-temperature scenarios.

"For applications that require frequent charging at low ambient temperatures, appropriate thermal management or operating strategies will be important," Schütte noted in the release.

Despite its limitations, SingularityHub said some companies are going full speed ahead with sodium-ion batteries.

As Bloomberg reported, CATL, the world's largest battery maker, plans to mass-produce the cells towards the end of this year.

"The era of sodium and lithium shining together has arrived," the brand's chief technology officer, Gao Huan, said, according to Bloomberg.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.