New EV battery charges in 6 minutes and delivers 900-mile range

"If that happens range anxiety will be a thing of the past."

Imagine hitting the open road for a cross-country drive without ever worrying about running out of power. A new electric vehicle breakthrough could redefine what's possible for road trips, pushing past long-standing limits on range and charging.

Chinese battery giant CATL said its latest EV battery can deliver more than 900 miles of driving range on a single charge and recharge in just minutes, according to the Financial Times.

"The boundaries of electrochemistry are still far from being reached, and the possibilities of materials science are still far from being exhausted," said CATL founder Robin Zeng, per FT.

At the center of the announcement are two upgraded battery systems.

CATL's new Qilin battery reportedly extends range far beyond previous limits, enough to travel farther than the distance between London and Barcelona without stopping.

Meanwhile, its updated Shenxing battery can charge from roughly 10% to nearly full in about 6.5 minutes, a major leap from earlier versions that required much longer.

Together, these advancements tackle two of the biggest concerns for EV drivers: range anxiety and long charging times.

For everyday drivers, the impact could be substantial.

Longer range means fewer stops on road trips, while ultra-fast charging could make refueling feel more like a quick stop at a gas station. It could improve resilience during outages or extreme weather, allowing vehicles, including emergency fleets, to get back on the road faster.

Beyond convenience, the broader implications for transportation are significant.

EVs already offer savings through lower fuel and maintenance costs, and continued improvements in battery technology could make those benefits more accessible to a wider range of drivers.

For those considering the switch, pairing an EV with solar panels can reduce costs even further by generating your own electricity. Tools such as TCD's Solar Explorer can help compare options and find a system that fits your budget.

Reactions online have been a mix of excitement and skepticism.

"I will need to see this in reality," one commenter wrote on Reddit. "Hope it is true though!"

"If that happens range anxiety will be a thing of the past," another added.

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