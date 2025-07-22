Startup gets multimillion-dollar funding to launch innovative water-generating technology: 'A strong vote of confidence'

Clean water shouldn't be a luxury. And yet, more than 4 billion people face water scarcity for at least one month each year, according to recent research. A Paris-based climate tech company is working to change that by transforming something most regions already have — air — into safe, drinkable water.

Kumulus, a Tunisia-based startup building atmospheric water generators, just raised about $3.6 million in seed funding to accelerate production and bring its tech to more communities facing water scarcity, reported Tech.eu.

Each Kumulus unit can generate 20-30 liters of water a day when running on standard electricity or solar power. Ambient air is pulled into the system, filtered, cooled until condensation forms, and then collected in a tank. The water goes through a multi-step purification process, including remineralization to improve taste and health benefits. According to Tech.eu, users can access it directly through an integrated tap and monitor the system through a mobile or web app.

Kumulus units have already been deployed across schools, hotels, remote camps, and villages in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, per Tech.eu. The technology eliminates the need for bottled water, reduces single-use plastic, and cuts down on the energy and emissions that come from water transportation and treatment.

"What convinced us is Kumulus' ability to produce water locally — without packaging or transportation — offering a truly sustainable alternative," said Clément Yvorra, global business development manager at Spadel, a leading European bottled water company that participated in the funding round, per Tech.eu.

The investment — backed by French bank Bpifrance, Spadel, PlusVC, Khalys Venture, Flat6Labs, family offices, and climate-focused founders — will help the company launch Kumulus Boks, a higher-capacity model designed for industrial and community-scale use. Funds will also support expansion in France, Spain, Tunisia, and Saudi Arabia, Tech.eu reported.

"We're deeply grateful to our existing and new investors for their trust and continued support," said Kumulus CEO and co-founder Iheb Triki, per Tech.eu. "Their involvement is a strong vote of confidence in our technology and our vision."

As the world faces intensifying droughts and rising demand for potable water, innovations like Kumulus point to a future where access to clean water doesn't have to depend on aging infrastructure or plastic-heavy supply chains. As the company expands, its off-grid, low-impact systems could help close the global water gap and offer a glimpse of how climate tech can improve daily life in some of the world's most vulnerable places.

