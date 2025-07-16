Scientists discover rare stone that could be used to power electric vehicles: 'Kryptonite's twin'

Scientists have made an exciting discovery that could revolutionize all of Europe's EV cars. According to reports by Interesting Engineering, researchers at the Natural History Museum in London have uncovered additional information surrounding the mysterious mineral jadarite.

Known as "kryptonite's twin," jadarite is chemically similar to Superman's kryptonite and could have the potential to power electric vehicles across Europe.

Published in Nature Geoscience, the study emphasizes that currently, Serbia's Jadar Basin is still the only known source of jadarite. However, due to the mineral's unique composition, it could "offer huge potential" for the EV industry, according to Dr. Robin Armstrong, co-author of the paper.

Containing both boron and lithium, the main mineral behind EV batteries, jadarite's composition is incredibly rare. This is because it requires "a precise alchemy of alkaline-rich lakes, lithium-laden volcanic glass, and the transformation of clay into crystal under tightly controlled conditions," stated IE.

In order for jadarite to form, everything must happen under precise circumstances.

"Similar to baking a cake, everything needs to be measured and exact for this rare mineral to form," lead researcher Dr. Francesco Putzolu told IE. "For instance, if the mineral ingredients are not just right, if the conditions are too acidic or too cold, jadarite will not form."

Compared to traditional sources of lithium, jadarite has a much smaller environmental impact. The process of extracting jadarite is "low energy" and could be a "game-changer" for Europe as countries continue to transition toward green energy.

"As nations race to electrify their transport networks and reduce dependence on imported materials, the hunt for Earth's real Kryptonite is far from over," wrote IE.

