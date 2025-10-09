Energy firm launches game-changing project that will transform power grid: 'Compensates for fluctuations almost immediately'

A large battery energy storage project in Kränzlin, Germany, will hold enough power to energize Neuruppin, a town of about 32,000 people, for 12 hours, according to Renewable Energy Magazine.

The 3.7-acre site is being developed by solar energy developer re.venture, which has a portfolio of similar projects in the works and is active in more than 12 countries, per its website.

The latest effort is intended to address grid bottlenecks that happen in a region that produces a robust amount of renewable electricity, according to the report.

"In Brandenburg, significant amounts of renewable electricity have to be curtailed every year because the grid cannot absorb the energy generated," re.venture CEO Jens Kompauer said. "The plant in Kränzlin will be able to make more locally generated energy available for the market and the grid. Every kilowatt hour that we do not have to curtail conserves resources, strengthens industry, and relieves consumers."

The project is planned to be commissioned by 2027. It will be a regional economic boon that decreases system costs. A modular design allows for additions when needed.

What's more, the storage system will be able to "compensate for grid fluctuations in real time," according to Renewable Energy Magazine.

Financial services company Lazard found that renewable energy plants remain the cheapest, fastest power sources to develop in the United States, per Reuters. The company also noted that the cost to build gas plants is at a 10-year high.

Electricity providers are also struggling to meet rising energy use, in large part driven by growing data center power demand.

Line-dropping severe weather is also a problem. Experts at NASA linked Earth's warming, which is largely caused by continued fossil fuel burning, to greater risks for extreme storms. The destructive weather is even impacting insurance costs and availability.

As a result, cleaner energy projects are popping up around the world to help feed the grid with stored, sustainable power. A project in Denmark was set to go online this year. On Aug. 20 last year in Texas, Tesla's Megapacks sent "more power to the grid than ever before," according to a Tesla Energy post on X.

The projects often include economic benefits thanks to job creation and tax implications. Renewable Energy Magazine noted those perks for the site in Kränzlin.

The solar panel/battery storage combination can be realized at home, too. Rooftop panels are a great way for homeowners to reduce or eliminate their utility bills, and the electricity can be stored in packs such as Tesla Powerwalls and used later, even to charge electric vehicles. Excess juice can also be sold back to the grid for a profit through virtual power plants.

EnergySage is a trusted resource that can help you secure tax breaks before they expire at the end of the year, compare quotes, and find a timely installer. The advice can save you as much as $10,000.

Kränzlin's battery site is billed as a state-of-the-art addition to the cleaner energy landscape.

"Thanks to response times in the millisecond range, the system compensates for fluctuations almost immediately — and can even support the grid restart in an emergency," re.venture co-founder Ingo Ernst said in Renewable Energy Magazine's story.

