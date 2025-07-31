Researchers develop enormous wind turbine blade that could capture astounding amount of energy — here's what's happening

Researchers in Korea have developed a new design platform — and a staggering 12-megawatt-class blade to match — in an effort to put wind beneath the sails of its domestic production of wind power.

The Wind Energy Research Department at the Korea Institute of Energy Research (KIER) set out to increase localization rates for wind turbine components, which stood at around 34%, according to WindTech International. The priority was particularly for larger capacity wind turbines, as Korea still heavily relies on imports to make them.

What resulted was BladeFORGE, a design platform that utilizes both advanced optimization algorithms and artificial intelligence techniques to face the complex technical challenges of building 10-megawatt-plus capacity wind turbines.

The integrated aerostructural design system aims to increase design efficiency by addressing aerodynamic and structural factors simultaneously, rather than individually, like in previous manual methods. With this strategy, BladeFORGE cuts optimization time by more than 50%, and the methods have already received approval in principle from the Korean Register.

To match the efficiency of their cutting-edge platform, KIER has also created a research facility at Jeju Global Research Center that will house wind blade design, fabrication, and structural testing all under one roof.

This system and facility are substantial steps in Korea's renewable energy efforts, as they both cut manufacturing times domestically and reduce outsourcing of necessary parts. By reducing the need for shipping, in particular, the program reduces the excess use of energy in production that causes the rapid overheating of our planet.

Using BladeFORGE in tandem with this new infrastructure, researchers created a 107-meter (351-foot), 12-megawatt-class wind turbine blade — the first of its size and capacity from Korea to receive Des Norske Veritas design verification. To receive approval from DNV is a major credit to the program, as the provider sets quality and safety standards globally for wind turbine components.

This focus on localizing manufacturing thanks to KIER puts the country's renewable industry at a new level, as it reflects a commitment to the environment at all stages of production, not just in energy production.

