Scientists issue warning about disease-carrying 'kissing bug' capable of infecting humans and dogs — here are the signs to look out for

"Kissing bugs" might sound like they'd be cute and cuddly insect companions.

But, in reality, they are blood-sucking pests infested with a parasite that can make you, your family, and your pets sick.

What's happening?

As KBTX3 reported, cases of kissing bugs have increased, creating serious risks for humans and dogs.

Kissing bugs spread diseases through their feces and also by sucking blood, just like mosquitoes.

According to the Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences Department at Texas A&M University, approximately 55% of the insects are infected with the Trypanosoma cruzi parasite that causes Chagas disease.

Chagas is an infectious, inflammatory disease that can cause heart and digestive issues in humans and dogs. Severe complications of Chagas include heart failure and enlargements of the esophagus and colon.

Why are kissing bugs concerning?

The overheating of our planet is creating ideal conditions for insects like kissing bugs and mosquitoes to spread disease.

Disease-carrying insects are spreading to new parts of the world due to increasing temperatures and changing precipitation and humidity levels. Insects are moving to new places where populations aren't prepared to handle the diseases they carry and treat the people they affect.

Kissing bugs have been found in 29 states in the U.S. The states with the most insects are Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona.

What can I do about the risk of kissing bugs?

Knowing the early warning signs of a parasite infection can help you prepare for kissing bugs.

The acute phase of Chagas can last for weeks or months symptom-free. Early signs include infection-site swelling, fever, fatigue, rash, body aches, swollen eyelids, headaches, and loss of appetite.

However, Chagas can also become a chronic condition that presents symptoms years or decades after a bite. Long-term consequences may include sudden cardiac arrest, stomach pain, difficulty swallowing, irregular heartbeat, and heart failure.

For prevention, A&M Graduate Student Ilana Mosely recommended monitoring any bug bites, good handwashing, and avoiding touching your face after spending time outside.

People living in high-risk areas can further protect themselves by hanging insect-repelling netting over their beds and using insect deterrents on their skin. You can take your dog to a vet for a blood test that checks for Chagas disease.

Raising awareness and understanding about Chagas and other insect-borne diseases is critical in protecting our communities.

We can learn from the prevention efforts in different countries and spread the word through local events and social media campaigns to help make a difference and foster a healthier environment for everyone.

