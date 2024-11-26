Passenger shares jaw-dropping video from high-speed 'floating' train in Japan: 'It feels kind of like a roller coaster'

In Japan, the Shonan Monorail proves that existing tech can still be fascinating and effective.

A unique public rail system dating to 1970 is still impressing passengers in Japan.

One of them, Japan-focused Instagrammer Megan Elizabeth (@the.hito.bito), recently documented a ride on the roller-coaster-esque, "floating" Shonan Monorail.

Megan's post showcases the "beautiful view of the ocean" while the train moves at 43.4 miles per hour.

While not as fast as the bullet trains and maglevs that can reach around 200 miles per hour or more, the unique carriage system provides for a brisk trip. The service bills it as the "fastest way to Enoshima," making the more than 4-mile trek from Ofuna to the Sagami Bay coast in 14 minutes.

The line now boasts eight stations, and they channel around 11 million people onto the cars each year, which are fascinatingly suspended under the track, according to the line's website.

The trip features two tunnels, which are unique to suspended monorails. The suspension system is held by a steel-beam rail box with an open bottom. Inside, rubber tires run on a track. The wheels are connected by a support on the roof of the vehicles. Shonan is one of two monorails of this design in Japan. The ride includes "sharp curves and dynamic scenery," per the website description.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

The amazing viewpoint from the cars captures the attention in Megan's video.

"In the tunnels, it feels kind of like a roller coaster," she said.

The line also highlights the potential for public transportation. Using buses, trains, and other high-tech services can be comfortable, money-saving options that keep hundreds of dollars a year in your bank account by avoiding gas and maintenance costs.

🗣️ Would you trust a train that travels over 600 miles an hour?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

What's more, each mile traveled with public options saves nearly a pound of air pollution from being released, if used instead of a gas-guzzler. Reducing fume production is also a win for the environment, as NASA links the heat-trapping gases to an increased risk of severe weather.

And the choices are becoming more interesting. Toyota and California's Joby Aviation are teaming up to bring incredible electric air taxis, commonly called eVTOLs, to commercialization — the acronym stands for electric vertical takeoff and landing. These vehicles use multiple propellers for lift. If successfully developed, shorter-range trips could soon be happening in the sky.

In Japan, the Shonan Monorail proves that existing tech can still be fascinating and effective.

"If you are a train geek like me, this is the best place to get your fix," Megan said in the post.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.