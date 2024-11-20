Outdoor apparel brand rolls out new puffer jacket with unusual source of material: 'Something we are immensely proud of'

"A perfect example of how we are working to increase circularity and reduce the linear take-make-waste approach to business."

Outdoor apparel brand Kathmandu is extending the mileage of old tires by transforming them into a polyamide yarn for a special edition puffer jacket that's both stylish and sustainable.

As Fashion United detailed, the New Zealand-based company recently rolled out the Epiq SE in collaboration with fiber manufacturer Fulgar, whose Q-Cycle yarns require significantly less water to produce, eliminating significant amounts of planet-warming carbon to boot.

"Kathmandu's Epiq franchise first landed in 2015 and has been on a journey of its own over the past nine years. We're now delivering our best Epiq version yet, which is incredibly exciting and something we are immensely proud of," Kathmandu general manager of product Karinda Robinson said to Fashion United.

By incorporating end-of-life tires into Epiq SE's "sleek triple black" outer fabric that Kathmandu also boasts is "buttery soft," per the official website, the company is preventing them from being dropped at landfills or incinerated — a process that releases toxic fumes connected to the exacerbation of respiratory issues and heart conditions, as well as some cancers.

The Epiq SE puffer fabric also contains other types of recycled plastic waste, supporting the Certified B Corporation's mission to reduce its environmental impact through circular practices.

Plastic production has skyrocketed since the 1950s, per Statista, leading to a growing crisis. That's in part because plastics take tens to hundreds of years to break down, contributing to overcrowded landfills, polluted waterways and communities, and the overheating of the planet, as the material releases planet-warming gases like methane as it sits in dumps.

Fortunately, new discoveries are providing hope for a cleaner future. For instance, researchers found that wax worms and certain mushroom species can eat away at some plastics. Many consumers are also pivoting away from plastic-based products or using their purchasing power to support brands engaging in planet-friendly practices like recycling or upcycling.

"Investing in advanced recycling technologies, like this one, is a perfect example of how we are working to increase circularity and reduce the linear take-make-waste approach to business," Robinson told Fashion United.

According to the report, the water-repellant Epiq SE puffer is stuffed with duck down independently certified to the Responsible Down Standard, and each has a sewn-in digital ID that empowers purchasers to learn about its sustainability journey, including resell potential.

