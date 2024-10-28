Company introduces revolutionary battery system that could change the face of maritime transportation: 'We've already had a huge number of inquiries'

"We spent three years speaking intensively with customers in six focus groups about what they need."

A versatile battery was recently debuted at a trade show in Germany that could transform propulsion in the shipping industry, according to Interesting Engineering and developer Tesvolt Ocean, a newly created company.

Part of the breakthrough is the power pack's ability to be incorporated into nearly any part of a ship where there's room. What's more, multiple batteries can be installed at any angle, providing ship designers with flexibility as they allocate space. The packs can even be installed as part of flooring, withstanding the weight and vibrations of footfalls, all per IE.

Space efficiency is crucial to packing in enough storage capacity to sustain legitimate water-based travel. Tesvolt chief technology officer Kent Thoresen said in a press release that the modules are also extremely light.

The tech is aptly named the Kaptein Series.

"We're entering the market with a best-in-class storage system, offering a technological solution for the biggest pain points of ship owners, system integrators, and shipyards," Thoresen said.

Other perks include high energy density (storage capacity), a short charge time, and a high safety rating. Customers can choose between two battery chemistries. Traditional lithium-ion provides for maximum energy density and a low weight. Lithium-iron phosphate offers top-notch safety and longevity, all per the company.

"Our new Kaptein system has the highest energy density on the market to date, meaning despite its high capacity, it takes up very little space," Thoresen added in the news release.

Shipping moves about 80% of our goods around the world. As a result, the sector produces about 3% of the planet's heat-trapping air pollution "and other hazardous pollutants," ScienceDirect reported.

The warming gases are linked by NASA to greater risks of severe weather events like floods, droughts, and wildfires. That's why experts at companies around the globe are working on unique fuels and propulsion systems, including sails, hydrogen, and even nuclear options.

Tesvolt's leaders said that extensive customer research went into developing the Kaptein.

"We spent three years speaking intensively with customers in six focus groups about what they need. That's why Kaptein fits their needs so well. It solves real problems in e-propulsion for ships," Tesvolt COO Kilian Hoffmann said in the news release. "We've already had a huge number of inquiries about the new battery system."

It's the ability to serve each customer's specific needs that sets the innovation apart, providing service from beginning to end, according to Tesvolt.

"We're a one-stop shop, offering planning, installation, and commissioning as well as monitoring, maintenance, and recycling," CEO Øystein Kjæreng said in the news release.

