Supreme Court threatens legal consequences after judge cites fake AI-generated documents: 'It is absolutely uncalled for'

The Supreme Court called for the "exercise of actual intelligence over artificial intelligence."

In what has become a concerning trend, yet another person working in the legal profession has been caught using fake work generated by artificial intelligence.

This time, a lower-court judge in India has faced condemnation from the nation's Supreme Court for relying on false, AI-generated judgments while ruling on a property dispute, the BBC reported.

"This case assumes considerable institutional concern, not because of the decision that was taken on the merits of the case, but about the process of adjudication and determination," the Supreme Court said, per the BBC.

What's happening?

As AI tools have increasingly been adopted across the legal profession, a growing number of attorneys and even some judges have been caught referencing cases that appear not to exist. Instead, these phantom cases seemed to have been so-called AI hallucinations.

In the Indian case, the lower-court judge apparently cited several false prior judgments in making his determination in a property dispute.

The situation highlighted the potential for error when humans rely solely on AI without confirming results with more traditional methods.

In response, the Indian Supreme Court called for the "exercise of actual intelligence over artificial intelligence," saying "it is absolutely uncalled for," according to the BBC.

Why is it important?

Seemingly overnight, AI technology has been adopted across a wide range of industries, from computer programming to childhood education to even the military.

While many have found AI to be a helpful tool that increases productivity, the technology's propensity for generating false information has led many to advocate for stronger safeguards.

In addition to its sometimes questionable reliability, AI has imposed additional costs on society. For example, the energy-hungry data centers that power AI models consume massive amounts of electricity.

As AI-fueled growth in electricity demand has increased faster than the available supply, electricity prices for everyday consumers have skyrocketed.

What's being done about it?

Love it or hate it, AI does not appear to be going anywhere soon. Therefore, it is important for people to better understand the technology's strengths and weaknesses in order to prevent errors like the one made by the lower-court judge in India.

