Chinese parents turn to AI for children's homework amid sweeping push in education system: 'Get used to it from a young age'

Chinese students could be getting a headstart on their American counterparts.

While many Americans have remained skeptical about artificial intelligence's place in the classroom, Chinese parents have broadly embraced the technology as a way to improve and streamline their children's education, according to a report by The New York Times.

What's happening?

From helping to develop foreign language skills to correcting homework, many Chinese parents see AI as an important tool in navigating China's highly competitive and demanding educational system.

"It's a 24-hour online teacher, and it's knowledgeable and extremely patient," said Li Linyun, who used to argue with her 10-year-old daughter when it came to schoolwork. "It explains in more detail, so she can understand."

Other parents have seen adopting AI tools as a way to familiarize their children with what many believe to be the technology of tomorrow.

"Most likely that's how the future will be, and I want her to get used to it from a young age," said Yin Xingyu, who used AI to create educational games for her six-year-old daughter, according to The Times.

Perceptions of AI have differed greatly between the United States and China. While just over half of individuals in the U.S. surveyed felt optimistic about AI's potential, that figure was upward of 90% in China, according to a 2025 analysis by KPMG.

Why is it important?

One's perception of AI in education depends greatly on one's view of the technology more broadly. Whereas the Chinese parents profiled by The Times broadly saw AI as a useful tool for enhancing their children's education, many in the U.S. view AI with skepticism.

If AI does indeed become the ubiquitous technology of the future, Chinese students could be getting a headstart on their American counterparts. If, however, AI does hinder critical thinking skills and feed students misinformation, as many critics have argued, then the widespread embrace could ultimately be to the students' educational detriment.

Additionally, the use of AI imposes other significant costs on society. For example, the proliferation of energy-hungry data centers that power AI models has put a strain on the U.S. electrical grid. With increased demand outstripping growth in production, electricity prices have skyrocketed for everyday consumers.

What's being done about it?

Only time will tell whether Chinese parents' eager embrace of AI will be to their children's benefit or detriment. Similarly, American students might find themselves starting from behind in a future that requires AI fluency.

As usual, the best approach will probably be one that falls somewhere in between banning AI completely and using it across the board.

Identifying which uses lean into AI's strengths and which applications, such as creative writing and critical thinking, can harm students' development will be key in allowing parents and educators to strike the optimal balance.

