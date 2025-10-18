Scientists develop game-changing 'jelly ice' to combat dangerous issue in food supply: 'That's an advantage compared to regular ice'

"Jelly ice has up to 80% of the cooling efficiency."

Keeping food cold often comes with a hidden problem: Traditional ice melts, leaving puddles that can dilute drinks, damage products, or even spread dangerous bacteria.

Now, researchers at the University of California, Davis, have created "jelly ice," a reusable and compostable alternative that cools like ice but never melts into liquid, reported Interesting Engineering.

The new material is made of 90% water and can be shaped into cubes, slabs, or other forms. It stays solid below freezing, turns soft and jiggly at room temperature, and can be reused by simply rinsing and refreezing.

"Compared to regular ice of the same shape and size, jelly ice has up to 80% of the cooling efficiency — the amount of heat the gel can absorb through phase change," said Jiahan Zou, a study researcher, per Interesting Engineering.

"And we can reuse the material and maintain the heat absorbance across multiple freeze-thaw cycles, so that's an advantage compared to regular ice."

The project began when UC Davis food scientists noticed how much ice was used in fish-processing plants and how meltwater could spread pathogens. Seeking a safer option for grocery seafood displays, the team turned to gelatin — a food-safe material whose protein structure can trap water even as it freezes and thaws.

After years of testing, the researchers perfected a simple, one-step process for making jelly ice. The material can be composted after use and has even shown potential to improve tomato plant growth when added to soil. Because it is made from natural polymers, it does not contribute to microplastic pollution, according to Interesting Engineering.

Beyond grocery stores, jelly ice could have wide applications. It could help preserve medical supplies during shipping, reduce waste in biotechnology, and provide a reliable cooling option in areas with limited water supplies.

It promises fresher food shipments without the soggy mess of melting ice packs while also offering a sustainable alternative that reduces contamination risks and supports agriculture.

Although licenses for the technology have already been secured, jelly ice is not yet available for public purchase. It still requires market analysis, product design, and large-scale production testing.

Inspired by its success, the team is now studying other natural polymers, including plant-based proteins such as soy, to see if similar innovations can be developed.

The findings were presented at a American Chemical Society meeting in August.

