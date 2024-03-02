Nonprofit to roll out incredible strategy to help areas with limited nutrition: ‘Can significantly bolster food security’

The Plenty Foundation isn’t planning on just showing up with foreign-grown food in hand.

A nonprofit is developing food systems to help combat food insecurity in areas of Africa.

As detailed by FoodNavigator, the Plenty Foundation is partnering with biotech companies to “create and distribute plant-based foods,” including in regions with “limited access to nutritious food options.”

The nonprofit’s founder, Arturo Jose Garcia, believes that plant-based diets are the future in food-insecure areas because they use fewer resources than animal-based items typically require.

“Plant-based foods inherently require fewer resources such as water, land, and energy compared to traditional meat production,” Garcia told the outlet. “This not only makes the production process more sustainable but also allows for more efficient use of available resources.”

The Plenty Foundation isn’t planning on just showing up with foreign-grown food in hand, however. Instead, it will integrate local farmers into the system to strengthen the supply chain and maximize the involvement of local communities.

The nonprofit is also partnering with Newform Foods to utilize synthetic “cultivated animal products” that will enhance the plant-based diet.

“These animal-enhanced ingredients can significantly improve the mouth-feel, aroma, and taste of food, providing a sensory experience often missed in traditional plant-based foods,” Garcia told FoodNavigator.

Both governments and non-governmental organizations are expected to help streamline the efficiency of food distribution.

Other promising attempts to combat global food insecurity include the revival of ancestral agricultural practices in Peru and maximizing the potential of the hearty breadfruit around the world.

Plant-based foods, especially meat alternatives, aren’t just powerful in their ability to address food insecurity — they also may be a vital part of combatting the overheating of our planet. A recent study found that if the world replaced half of all meat-based products with plant-based alternatives, overall agriculture pollution could drop by one-third by 2050 (compared to 2020 levels).

This would also help address deforestation, as animal-based foods require much more land than plant-based food production.

“Given Africa’s diverse climate conditions and periodic conditions like droughts, a shift towards resilient and resource-efficient plant-based systems can significantly bolster food security,” Garcia explained.

“We envision a future where Africa not only meets its food demands but also leads in sustainable and nutritious food innovations,” he added.

