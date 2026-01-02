Jeep unveils standout features for all-new 2026 Recon SUV — here's what you need to know

Jeep has announced the 2026 Recon, a fully electric SUV built for serious off-road adventure that starts under $70,000.

The Recon joins a growing lineup of battery-powered vehicles from major automakers that are moving away from gas-only models.

It is "the first-ever electric car on the market with fully removable doors, windows, and tailgate glass," according to Jeep. A retractable roof option is available, too, sliding back with a quick button tap for breezy driving.

Photo Credit: Jeep



As New Atlas observed, this rugged SUV carries Jeep's Trail Rated badge, meaning it can handle tough terrain with confidence.

The undercarriage sits 9.1 inches off the ground, and the Moab version rolls on 33-inch tires for rocky paths. Drivers can ford streams and tackle sharp inclines with ease.

The Recon puts out 650 horsepower and 620 pound-feet of torque, launching to 60 miles per hour in 3.6 seconds. According to Jeep, no other SUV matches that power output at this price point, with the Recon starting around $67,000.

A 100-kilowatt-hour battery stores enough juice for roughly 250 miles of driving. The SUV can use Tesla Superchargers thanks to its NACS port.

Choosing an electric vehicle like the Recon means you'll take fewer trips to the pump and pay smaller upkeep bills. Oil changes, spark plug swaps, and timing belt work become problems of the past. The cabin stays quieter, and no polluting gases come out of the back — there isn't even a tailpipe.

Some people worry about the pollution associated with battery production, but the numbers tell a different story. The clean energy revolution requires mining about 30 million tons of minerals yearly, compared to the 16.5 billion tons of elements we pull from the ground annually that get burned once and are gone. By contrast, those minerals can be recycled and reused.

