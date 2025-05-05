Friend group captures incredible video of world-class high-speed train: 'A childhood dream coming true'

"The fact we don't have this in the U.S. makes me sad."

TikToker Kai (@hwaniiee) and his friends were trying to record content at a Japanese train station, but there was one big problem — the trains were too fast.

It took about a half hour, but the group eventually got their shots, and they were worth it.

"There's just something about trains that I love," Kai said. "This is like a childhood dream coming true."

@hwaniiee If you guys didn't know.. trains have been my LIFELONG secret love and I've always been sooooo intrigued by them🥹🥹 it def started out when I was still like 5 or 6 y/o still living in South Korea at the time and I was just so sucked into this transformers show where the trainbots looked so effing cool and sleek and they'd transform into these super badass robots with cannons and this SICK ASS FACE… omg I'm just getting goosebumps reliving it right now 😂😂 But anyways yea this is something that always gets my blood rushing so seeing a Bullet Train in real life in Japan.. I couldn't hold my excitement😂😂 and of course we're ina foreign country so we had to be respectful not to be TOO LOUD.. so we kept it short too hehehe but man was it so so exhilarating 😝😝 If you have something in your life that just gets you up out of your seat, something that makes your BLOOD RUSH At 10000000 mph… express it. Show it. Be proud of it.. god gave you that love for a reason 💕💕 ♬ original sound - Kai

In the video caption, Kai described a childhood full of cartoons with trains that changed into robots, and how the excitement of them has stuck with him to this day. Kai is right — trains are rad.

Japan's high-speed train system is world-class. The country is host to some of the fastest rail service in the world. The current top-speed train in Japan tops out at about 199 mph, but future models will go much faster.

Rail is a fun, convenient mode of domestic travel, and it is a lot better for the environment than flying. Domestic flight is the most polluting method of transportation out there. Some countries are even looking to ban flights that could be serviced equally by its rail network. Studies have shown that high-speed trains can effectively displace air travel.

Reducing travel pollution means reducing the pollution that is trapping heat in the atmosphere and exacerbating destructive weather patterns and heating oceans. High-speed rail in America remains something of a pipe dream, though there are some ambitious projects trying to buck the trend. Light-duty vehicles produce more transportation pollution all-told, which can be avoided by making the switch to an electric vehicle.

Kai's excitement over the rail was highly infectious. TikTok community members were quick to share in the energy over high-speed trains in Japan.

"The fact we don't have this in the U.S. makes me sad," said one viewer.

"Why is this so fun to watch," said another.

