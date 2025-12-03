New luxury electric car sparks controversy ahead of release — here's what you need to know

The upcoming Jaguar Type 00 — the Jaguar brand's controversial luxury electric vehicle — was recently spotted on a test drive at the world-renowned Nürburgring racing complex in Germany.

Since its initial concept launch, this EV has yielded mixed feedback because the unexpected blocky design is a far cry from the traditional look of Jaguar vehicles, following a rather polarizing rebrand announcement by the British automaker last year.

Despite its sleek, boxy, drastically minimalist appearance and the brand's shocking reinvention, the Type 00 still sports a range of appealing features that may yet win over some critics of the design, according to Carwow.

From its high-end luxury status to its 480-mile motor range to its stunning electric setup — the first showcase of the brand's all-new electric architecture — the Type 00 is drawing new Jaguar customers where it may have lost old ones to its radical style upgrade.

While luxury vehicles aren't reasonable for everyone, going electric can save you quite a bit on fuel, maintenance, and overall ownership costs. Meanwhile, the pollution-free tailpipes characteristic of EVs make these vehicles a sustainability win as well, keeping planet-heating greenhouse gases out of our atmosphere and our lungs, too.

Although EVs aren't perfect in the pollution department — opponents mention lithium batteries as a common talking point, from the damage caused by abrasive resource mining procedures to the toxins released when these batteries are improperly disposed — they're a step in the right direction.

Nowadays, battery recycling facilities and other burgeoning battery research are helping develop a more sustainable circular economy for these EV parts, offsetting some of the potential harm.

Luxury vehicles may not be the most accessible sort, but that doesn't mean you should rule out EVs altogether. If you're interested in going electric, keep in mind that home charging systems are far less expensive than using public chargers in the long run.

