Jaguar makes a statement with first look at new, mysterious model: 'A complete reimagining'

Jaguar made lots of news in November with the unveiling of a new brand identity, but that wasn't the carmaker's only head-turning reveal. Images of Jaguar's all-new, all-electric (and as yet, unnamed) GT were released recently, and it's just as shocking as the brand's new logo.

Jaguar has committed to producing only electric vehicles starting in 2025. That's a big, forward-thinking move for an automaker that's long been associated with tradition and powerful, thirsty gas engines.

This camouflaged prototype is the first look at what we can expect from the company's new line of emissions-free EVs. It will be built at the Jaguar Land Rover factory in Solihull, U.K. The car is currently being put through its paces in testing around England, racking up thousands of miles.

The GT is long, low, and muscular, with much more aggressive styling than anything we've seen from Jaguar before. Built around the Jaguar Electric Architecture, the low-slung EV will boast a massive 575 horsepower, according to Electrek, making it Jaguar's most powerful vehicle ever.

Range is estimated at well over 400 miles per charge, too.

Of course, that all comes at a cost, as MSRP for the cars is expected to be at least $130,000. Though that's of course offset somewhat by never spending a penny on gas, as well as the inexpensive maintenance costs of EVs.

But more importantly, it signals that even the most traditional car brands are imagining new ways to move past fossil fuel-burning vehicles.

From inexpensive daily commuters like the Nissan Leaf, to trucks like the Rivian, to luxury-dipped grand tourers like this Jaguar prototype, there will soon be an EV for every driver who wants to curb their carbon emissions, no matter their car preference.

In addition to the camouflaged prototype, images of the new Jag have emerged from Miami Art Week, where the car made its official debut. As expected, it drew plenty of attention. Just what Jaguar wanted.

"When these new Jaguars appear for the first time, they need to have a jaw dropping moment," CCO Gerry McGovern told Top Gear last year. "What we've decided to do is go back to 'a copy of nothing.' That's what this is about: a complete reimagining."

While some commenters on Electrek didn't love the design, many were optimistic about what McGovern's team would do with this model.

"Loved all my Jags and will assume for now this is going to be … stunning," wrote one reader. "I would find it hard to believe G. McGovern and crew would bring us a dog."

"McGovern has already worked miracles with Range Rover and Land Rover," said another.

