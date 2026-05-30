Company unveils home battery system with 100 safeguards and automatic fire suppression

As more households install solar panels and battery backup, safety is becoming just as important as storage capacity.

Jackery says its new SolarVault 3 Series was built with that concern in mind, pairing home energy storage with roughly 100 safeguards and an automatic fire suppression system.

What happened?

In a Tuesday news release, Jackery unveiled the SolarVault 3 Series, an all-in-one residential battery system for households with plug-in solar setups or existing PV systems.

Jackery said the system combines a built-in inverter with artificial intelligence-based energy management and storage that can scale from 2.5 kilowatt-hours to 15.1 kWh. That could make it a fit for households that want to start with a small setup and add backup capacity over time.

The SolarVault 3 features a "safety-by-design" approach rather than protection features that can be added later. The company said it monitors power movement and checks temperatures at points such as the solar and grid hookups so it can respond if heat rises unexpectedly.

If heat passes a critical threshold, an onboard aerosol fire suppressant deploys automatically. The company also said its batteries use lithium iron phosphate, a chemistry commonly associated with stability and long service life.

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Why does it matter?

Battery safety is one of the biggest concerns around adopting energy storage.

Home batteries can do more than store extra solar energy. They can keep essential appliances running during outages; reduce reliance on the grid during peak-rate hours; and improve resilience during heat waves, storms, and other disruptive weather.

The SolarVault 3 modules carry an IP65 rating and are designed to operate between minus-20 and 55 degrees Celsius (minus-4 and 131 degrees Fahrenheit). The company also said they run roughly 4 C (7.2 F) cooler than similar systems at the same load, helping with long-term durability.

Jackery said roughly 100 protective measures were validated in over 1,000 tests, including corrosion and high-stress trials in extreme conditions. The company is also offering a 10-year warranty.

Home energy storage is moving beyond simple backup boxes. New systems are increasingly being designed to actively manage heat, reduce fire risk, and optimize power use.

The release highlights scalable capacity, stable battery chemistry, weather protection, thermal controls, and the warranty.

For households that already have solar, adding storage can help them use more of the electricity they generate, potentially lowering bills and making blackouts less disruptive.

As residential energy storage expands, products that emphasize safety, reliability, and ease of use may help more people feel comfortable bringing backup power into their homes.

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