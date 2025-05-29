Government agency makes $75 million bet on controversial cooling tech: 'I do not think this is feasible at any real scale'

"We want to keep this research in the public domain."

In a bold move to address the worsening effects of rising global temperatures, the U.K.'s Advanced Research and Invention Agency is investing £56.8 million (about $75 million) into a group of experimental technologies designed to cool the planet, according to Nature. It's one of the most ambitious public investments in geoengineering to date.

How will it work? The initiative will tackle rising global temperatures by exploring out-of-the-box solutions such as brightening clouds to reflect more sunlight and thickening Arctic sea ice to slow down melting.

The projects aim to develop backup tools we might need if the climate crisis outpaces conventional solutions like cutting heat-trapping pollution and scaling up clean energy.

Earlier this year, the ARIA put out an open call for bold ideas to limit planetary warming, and 21 projects made the cut, as Nature reported. Chosen through an extensive application process, the projects include everything from controlled lab experiments to small outdoor trials.

Still, not everyone is convinced. Geoengineering remains a hotly debated topic, with concerns about feasibility and unintended consequences. "I do not think this is feasible at any real scale needed," Julienne Stroeve, a professor at University College London, said in the Nature report about one of the proposed projects that involves enhancing sea ice.

That's why ARIA is putting safeguards front and center. "We want to keep this research in the public domain," said Piers Forster, a University of Leeds climate scientist helping to oversee the effort. "We want it to be transparent for everyone."

ARIA chief executive Ilan Gur added: "Any small-scale outdoor experiments will be designed with safety and reversibility at their core, and will undergo environmental-impact assessment with public engagement."

Despite the risks, some researchers argue it's better to investigate these tools now than wait for a crisis.

These innovations wouldn't eliminate the need to slash heat-trapping pollution, particularly by phasing out dirty fuels, which generate the majority of harmful pollution entering our atmosphere.

However, proponents of the geoengineering proposals say they could be part of the safety net that helps stabilize the climate. If anything promising comes out of these studies, it could mean cleaner air, fewer heat waves, and a more stable planet.

It could make everyday life more comfortable, reducing extreme heat in cities, easing the strain on power grids, and lowering energy bills during traditionally hot months. And on a bigger scale, some geoengineering could offer a potential lifeline for the planet, buying time to scale up clean energy and cut air pollution.

The projects are still in the early stages, but ARIA hopes their outcomes could provide a roadmap for international geoengineering regulations within the next five years.

