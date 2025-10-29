Startup unveils incredible tech that could slash household energy use: 'Transforms every building'

A European startup is aiming to revolutionize how homes and businesses heat and cool their spaces while saving energy in the process.

Integer Technologies, based in Eindhoven, Netherlands, has secured €1 million (about $1.1 million) to accelerate its rollout of an AI-powered platform that optimizes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

According to Innovation Origins, the technology connects all HVAC components into a network that can cut energy use by up to 40%, reduce strain on the power grid, and help buildings automatically comply with European climate regulations.

The company's story began as a student project at the Eindhoven University of Technology, where the founders developed the CASA 1.0, a sustainable apartment complex designed to operate independently from the grid.

That early work evolved into Integer Technologies, which now aims to make advanced building optimization accessible to installers without specialized programming or management expertise.

"In a sector where skilled technical personnel are increasingly scarce, we're giving installers a tool they can deploy in days, instead of months," said co-founder and CEO Antoine Post, per Innovation Origins.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"With our AI and physics-driven models, we're making world-class building optimization accessible for everyone."

Investors say the platform could transform an industry struggling to decarbonize.

"Integer Technologies transforms every building into a smart energy hub, unlocking flexibility that directly tackles grid congestion," Daan van Lange of the Brabant Development Agency told the publication.

"Their scalable platform delivers efficiency, resilience, and carbon reduction — making Integer a cornerstone of the decentralized energy future."

The system's biggest advantage is that it helps buildings adapt intelligently. By automating the setup and fine-tuning of systems like heat pumps and ventilation, Integer's AI can run HVAC systems using less energy, ultimately cutting operating costs for property owners as well as planet-heating pollution for the rest of us.

Projects like this show how AI can sometimes drive smarter, greener energy use, despite its issues with intense energy needs.

Meanwhile, other promising creations for efficient properties include the development of solar-powered air conditioners and window glass that can generate power.

"This investment allows Integer's growing team to expand into new markets and specifically target small and medium-sized commercial buildings — a segment long underserved due to the high costs and complexity of existing solutions," said Dagmar van Ravenswaay Claasen, senior partner at LUMO Labs, per Innovation Origins.

"By lowering the barrier for installers, Integer enables significantly more building owners to cut energy costs, to comply with regulations, and to reduce their environmental footprint."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.