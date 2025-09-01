Scientists develop innovative method to boost solar panels' performance: 'Novel'

This advance stands out because it solves two problems at once.

Researchers have developed a cooling approach that could enhance solar panels' performance in scorching weather, as relayed by Tech Xplore.

The innovation solves a common challenge for solar power in desert areas where panels can reach over 150 degrees Fahrenheit. When panels get this hot, they produce less electricity than they're capable of.

The University of Sharjah team created a system that channels waste air from building cooling systems to the undersides of solar panels, turning discarded heat into a resource.

"This novel cooling technology will help reduce the operating temperature of solar panels, boost the power output, and improve solar PV module efficiency," explained Chaouki Ghenai, who leads sustainable energy engineering at Sharjah University and headed the invention team.

When sunlight hits panels, only some convert to electricity while the rest becomes heat that damages the panels' performance. Temperature increases hurt efficiency, and hotter conditions make panels wear out faster.

The patented design positions panels on special supports near air conditioning exhaust fans. The setup angles panels to maximize airflow across their backs while the fan delivers air at specific heat levels for the best cooling results.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

This advance stands out because it solves two problems at once. Buildings already produce exhaust air that goes unused, and solar panels need cooling to maintain peak performance. By connecting these systems, the technology recovers as much as 10% more power from current solar setups while lengthening equipment lifespan.

The environmental benefits multiply when you consider how this helps diversify clean power sources. Better-performing solar panels mean less reliance on pollution-heavy power plants, improving air quality and human health. Cities and companies could see savings by squeezing more electricity from their solar investments rather than burning expensive fuels on traditional power grids.

"In hot and dry climates, solar PV panels can be cooled using the exhaust air from the building's Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system. This reduces the temperature of the solar cells, recovers up to 10% more solar power production, and extends the life of the panels," Ghenai noted.

Installing solar panels is the ultimate home energy hack because it can bring your cost of energy nearly to $0. EnergySage's free service makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers. Qualified users can save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

Going solar also makes other money-saving electric appliances, like heat pumps, even cheaper to run. Mitsubishi can help you find the right affordable heat pump for your living situation.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.