Researchers make unexpected discovery after examining 'vaccinated' crops: 'Critical for the transition'

The researchers identified a type of induced resistance known as defense priming, which functions similarly to a vaccination.

by Kaiyo Funaki
A group of international biologists has analyzed a method to phase out toxic pesticides in favor of an unconventional but sustainable way to create resilient crops. 

The team's review, published in Frontiers in Science and shared by Phys.org, identified a phenomenon called induced resistance, which targets the immune system of plants and amplifies innate defense mechanisms to protect against insect pests and microbial pathogens.

"While induced resistance has been studied for decades, its exploitation in crop protection has only recently begun to gain momentum," Brigitte Mauch-Mani, a professor at the University of Neuchâtel and lead author of the article, told Phys.org

"We argue in favor of a holistic approach to crop protection, which combines multiple strategies to deliver tailored solutions. Induced resistance sits in the heart of such an integrated approach."

The researchers identified a type of induced resistance known as defense priming, which functions similarly to a vaccination. The plant displays an enhanced response to an attack after previous exposure, and the immunological stress memory can be long-term and even transgenerational.

This behavior is more versatile than the tactics currently used by the agricultural industry, like pesticides and breeding for resistance genes. The former can keep plants one step ahead of pest evolution while offering broader protection against several predators and harmful microbes.

However, plants can divert too many resources to defend themselves from a specific threat, leaving them vulnerable to other stresses or compromising their growth potential. Therefore, induced resistance is best used with additional strategies since it alone isn't enough for full immunity, according to the report. 

Nonetheless, the benefits of this process are multifaceted, reducing the need for pesticides that can increase the risk of stillbirths and other health complications while potentially improving the health benefits and nutrition of crops.

Other alternative measures to pesticides, herbicides, and fungicides include using goats to graze on invasive weeds infiltrating farmland and a robot that uses radiation to kill fungus and mildew. The Environmental Protection Agency has also announced that it would expedite its review of pesticide spray drift to protect farmers, consumers, and wildlife.

The scientists need to conduct more research and require more governmental support to implement induced resistance on a commercial scale, but they believe they could use it to "cut pesticides to a bare minimum … [and] also secure much longer-lasting crop protection."

"We strongly believe that fundamental research into induced resistance will be critical for the transition towards a truly sustainable food supply," Mauch-Mani said.

