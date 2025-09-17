New study finds concerning health hazard may be tied to household decor and appliances — here's what you need to know

There are steps that individuals can take.

A new study from researchers at the University of Birmingham suggests that most microplastics found indoors in settled dust may come in the form of synthetic fibers and fragments, such as those shed from clothing and carpets.

What's happening?

When people think about pollution, they may tend to think of litter spoiling roadsides, industrial waste contaminating waterways, and the heat-trapping gases pumped into our atmosphere. Indoor pollution, however, is yet another public health concern.

Scientists have long been investigating the health risks associated with sources such as gas stoves. A new study, published this September in the journal Emerging Contaminants, now adds to the growing body of knowledge regarding the hazards that microplastics mixed with indoor dust may pose.

Seeking to evaluate the types of microplastics mixed with this dust, the researchers found that around 90 percent of the microplastics detected in their samples were in the form of fibers and fragments.

"[Polypropylene] and [polyethylene terephthalate] were the most abundant in the studied samples, followed by [polyvinyl chloride]," according to the study co-authors, "which reflects potential indoor sources including carpets, textiles, household appliances."

A partial summary of the results from News-Medical named some other potential sources as clothing and furniture composed of synthetic fibers, but the review also underscored carpeting as a major source.

FROM OUR PARTNER Book comfortable, reliable rooms with this new hotel brand — and get refreshingly affordable prices Spark by Hilton offers consistent, comfortable, and affordable stays to help you save money and travel happy the next time you hit the road. You’ll enjoy just-right rates and reliable essentials, like free WiFi and complimentary bagel-filled breakfasts every day. With new locations opening every week, Spark hotels are brightening up budget-friendly stays in the places you need to be. Learn more

Why is indoor microplastic pollution concerning?

The study's co-authors noted that most humans spend about 90 percent of their lives indoors. This exacerbates the exposure rate to any contamination found inside our homes and workplaces.

Plastic pollution may be particularly concerning for its ubiquity and staying power. Countless consumer goods are made from the stuff, and it doesn't biodegrade well, so it can linger in environments for long periods.

It doesn't break down well, but it does break apart. While microplastics — typically less than 5 millimeters in diameter — can be manufactured at tiny sizes for use in products such as pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, they are also often the result of larger pieces of plastic breaking into smaller and smaller units — but never completely disappearing.

In this form, the material can mix in with household dirt and dust, with the potential to be inhaled or ingested. The researchers in this study highlighted the heightened exposure risks to toddlers and small children, who often crawl on floors and frequently put their hands in their mouths.

"The higher exposure of toddlers was exacerbated by their lower body weight, with an estimated typical exposure of 9.7 MP/kg Bw/day, compared to 0.8 MP/kg Bw/day for adults," they wrote in their conclusion.

"The higher ingestion exposure to MPs in toddlers raises concern over potential adverse health effects due to their incompletely developed immune and nervous systems."

While the science regarding the potential health impacts of microplastic exposure is still developing, it has been associated with a number of serious concerns, including impacts on gut health, liver dysfunction, reproductive issues, and cancer risks.

What's being done about it?

Unfortunately, a United Nations-powered global treaty aimed at regulating worldwide plastic pollution recently fell apart. While experts, advocates, officials, and industry leaders work to arrive at solutions to the plastics crisis — such as capping production, enforcing recycling, and cleaning up contamination — there are some simple actions that consumers might take to mitigate their exposure.

Avoiding single-use plastic water bottles, limiting purchases that involve plastic packaging, and bringing glass or stainless steel food containers to restaurants to carry leftovers home are some steps that individuals can take every day. To multiply these efforts, community members might consider organizing local drives for plastic-free goods to help improve equitable access to non-plastic products in their neighborhoods.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.