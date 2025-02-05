Scientists create mind-bending material capable of sucking water out of thin air — here's how it could transform indoor air quality

A team of researchers has unlocked a potentially game-changing innovation that could revolutionize air quality in indoor spaces. The scientists created walls and ceilings that can basically suck water from the air and store moisture until the room can be properly ventilated later.

After the horrors of COVID-19, people became much more aware of indoor air quality. Sales of humidifiers and air purifiers skyrocketed. However, those devices can't stop a simple fact of science: When groups of people gather in tight spaces, the air will inevitably become thick with humidity.

Most office buildings and schools are equipped with mechanical ventilation. While these systems are effective, they can be extremely expensive and use a ton of energy.

The scientists from ETH Zurich sought to solve that problem by using the waste from marble quarrying as building materials. They then used metakaolin and an alkaline solution as a binder and built a wall and ceiling with a 3D printer.

For the experiment, the team simulated a reading room with 15 people at a public library in Portugal — and it was thrilled with the results.

"We were able to demonstrate with numerical simulations that the building components can significantly reduce humidity in heavily used indoor spaces," said building physicist Magda Posani, one of the leaders of the study.

This breakthrough is huge for potential construction going forward. The materials and 3D-printing method are more cost-effective than traditional components. They are also better for the environment. A switch to these types of materials over traditional mechanical ventilation and dehumidifier technology could significantly reduce pollution over time.

This is not the only technological advancement addressing the problem of indoor humidity. A company called Adept Materials recently developed a type of paint and primer that can also absorb moisture.

When we think about protecting the environment, many of us consider personal choices such as recycling or driving electric vehicles. While personal responsibility matters, buildings, retail stores, and office spaces are also important fronts in the battle to preserve our environment. That's why the researchers' innovation is so important.

Future buildings are not the only ones tackling this problem. Corporations such as Kohl's have committed to using energy-efficient LED lighting in their stores and warehouses. Kohl's has even installed solar panels at some of its locations.

The scientists based out of Switzerland hope to build on this work and continue their research. The country set an ambitious goal to be net zero by 2050. In other words, it doesn't want to be releasing any gas pollution by then. To achieve this goal, it needs to construct extremely environmentally friendly buildings, and this research is an important step forward.

