This major department store has been winning energy conservation awards for 13 years — here's why that matters

When it comes to reducing pollution and increasing sustainability, everyone has a part to play, including large corporations. That's why it's important to recognize the companies that are making strides — just as Kohl's has been recognized by multiple organizations for its efforts in energy efficiency.

What's happening?

For the past 13 years, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has awarded Kohl's its major award for being a leading company in energy conservation.

"The EPA's Partner of the Year Award for Sustained Excellence is their highest honor and is reserved for Energy Star partners demonstrating outstanding leadership, year over year," said Kohl's in a press release.

In other words, not only does Kohl's sell efficient Energy Star appliances like dehumidifiers that help buyers save on their energy bills, but it has also taken major steps to reduce energy use at its physical stores nationwide — for example, 95% of Kohl's stores are currently Energy Star certified, and last year Kohl's had 20 new buildings certified as well. Plus, six new stores have EV charging stations, bringing that total to 172 around the country.

Kohl's has also been awarded the EPA's SmartWay High Performers award, which recognizes shipping companies that keep their air pollution low and their shipping efficient. Kohl's said that it ships solely with SmartWay carriers for domestic shipping.

This big-box retailer has also received an A- ranking from the environmental reporting nonprofit CDP for five years and has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North American Index for six years.

Why is Kohl's energy efficiency important?

Kohl's operates more than 1,100 stores across the U.S. If it creates energy-efficient policies, those changes will be felt 1,100 times over, making a dramatic dent in the business's energy usage.

This energy efficiency is crucial because most energy today comes from polluting sources like coal and gas. The more electricity we use, the more we need to generate, putting pollution into the air as we do so. That pollution traps heat in the atmosphere and warms up the planet — and that overheating is getting dangerous to people and wildlife.

What is Kohl's overall sustainability plan?

Kohl's is one of the largest retailers in the U.S., and so its commitment to sustainability not only shows shoppers what's possible but also shows other leading companies how sustainability can be good for the planet and the bottom line. For example, by retrofitting 200 stores with energy-efficient LED lighting and installing solar panels at nine stores, Kohl's reduces its pollution and lowers its energy bills.

Kohl's has also helped the environment by encouraging recycling. The company says it makes 100% of its store-brand packaging with How2Recycle labels, and it offers drop-off bins for plastic bags at every store.

