People living in smaller homes are at the greatest risk for indoor air pollution-related diseases

"For many communities, shifting to cleaner fuels is not about convenience. It is about survival."

A public health expert who contributed to a study on indoor air pollution says switching to cleaner fuels may be a matter of survival for millions around the world.

In an article for The Conversation, Vikram Niranjan discussed findings from the study examining how exposure to household air pollution changed between 1990 and 2021 across 204 countries.

"For many communities," he wrote, "shifting to cleaner fuels is not about convenience. It is about survival."

The researchers' findings indicated that although reliance on wood, coal, and dung as fuel sources has notably decreased, numerous households still face poor indoor air quality, posing serious global health implications.

While wealthier countries and areas with better access to clean home energy have seen reduced exposure, many residences in sub-Saharan Africa and southern Asia continue to experience high levels of smoke-related pollution. Research has found that people living in smaller homes are also at the greatest risk.

Exposure to indoor air pollution can contribute to chronic diseases, impede children's development, and exacerbate social disparities. Household air pollution is also a leading risk factor for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, stroke, lower respiratory infections, and lung cancer.

Experts have linked these issues to the use of gas stoves indoors and recommend electric or induction ranges in their place. Studies have shown that exposure to fine particulate matter pollution affects health in ways similar to cigarette smoking.

Reducing indoor air pollution can lead to overall better health, while failing to advance the adoption of cleaner household fuels will continue to disproportionately affect communities least equipped to manage it.

Accelerating the transition from polluting energy sources such as gas, oil, and coal to cleaner energy sources is vital to protecting community health. Better infrastructure and subsidies to lower the cost of clean fuels and stoves are also imperative.

"If progress slows, the burden will continue to fall most heavily on the places least able to bear it," Niranjan wrote.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.