Illinois crews send a wire-riding scanner down power lines to catch hidden wear before outages

"It gives us a real-time view of the circuit's condition."

A device now being used by an Illinois utility crew moves along the power lines themselves, helping workers find damage that may be hidden inside the line before it causes an outage.

For households and businesses, that could mean fewer unexpected outages, more targeted repairs, and a grid better equipped to withstand normal wear over time.

What's happening?

In the Metro East, Ameren Illinois recently used its LineVue device on sub-transmission wires in the Sauget-Cahokia Heights area to estimate how much service life those regional power lines still have left, the Times Tribune reported.

As it travels along the line, the equipment examines the wire's steel core, which is an important indicator of strength and reliability. Because some line problems develop internally, crews may miss them during standard inspections conducted from the ground.

The lines being checked are part of the sub-transmission network, which generally operates at 34.5 to 69 kilovolts, according to the Tribune. They connect major transmission systems to local substations, supporting electric service to homes, businesses, schools, and other critical facilities.

"The LineVue unit scans the integrity of the power line as it moves along the line," Ameren Illinois lineworker Homer Collins said, according to the Tribune. "It helps ensure our system is meeting the standards we expect for reliability."

Why does it matter?

Aging grid equipment can fail with little warning, especially when damage is occurring inside a line rather than on its surface. Technology that identifies those problems early can help utilities repair or replace infrastructure before customers lose service.

More proactive maintenance can reduce the likelihood of disruptive outages that spoil food, interrupt work-from-home schedules, or shut off air conditioning during extreme heat. It may also help utilities avoid more expensive emergency repairs by addressing problems before they get worse.

By assessing an entire conductor span instead of isolated spots, LineVue can show engineers which sections remain sound, which are deteriorating, and where maintenance dollars should go first, the Tribune noted.

Josh Macklin, maintenance and construction supervisor for Ameren Illinois, said, "It gives us a real-time view of the circuit's condition."

What's being done?

Over the next several years, Ameren Illinois expects to broaden its use of LineVue through its Multi-Year Integrated Grid Plan. The company says real-time information will help shape upgrade decisions, strengthen reliability, and keep grid investments cost-effective.

That strategy can be especially useful as utilities face growing demand on the grid, more frequent severe weather, and the challenge of modernizing older equipment without replacing everything at once. Better information allows crews to prioritize the lines that need the most urgent attention.

That allows utility workers to respond to conditions inside the wire rather than waiting for surface damage to appear or for a failure to happen.

According to the Tribune, Macklin said the technology supports "a proactive approach that allows us to identify potential issues early and make data-driven decisions about maintenance."

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