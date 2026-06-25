'We still don't have power': Illinois residents wake to destruction after severe storms

"Will be getting rid of tree in my backyard as soon as the power is restored."

A TikTok post documenting storm damage in suburban Chicago resonated with Illinois residents after two nights of severe weather earlier this month left neighborhoods strewn with downed trees and many homes still without electricity.

In Oak Lawn, the creator said locals were comparing the destruction with one of the area's most memorable disasters.

What happened?

The Family Pawtrait Company (@thefamilypawtrait) posted images of the storms' aftermath in the suburb and explained the extent of the damage in the caption: "The sun was shining in Oak Lawn today, but the last two nights we had some pretty severe storms with winds up to 80 mph. Many of the residents including myself are still without power.

I actually spoke with two separate people who both told me they remembered the tornado in '67 and that for some reason the damage to the trees that was done by these two storms was worse. I wasn't around then but when I saw some of the damage today. I knew I had to go home and get my camera."

#stormdamage #photojournalism #illinoisweather #mothernature ♬ Have You Ever Seen The Rain - Creedence Clearwater Revival @thefamilypawtrait The sun was shining in Oak Lawn today but the last two nights we had some pretty severe storms with winds up to 80 miles an hour……. Many of the residents including myself are still without power. I actually spoke with two separate people who both told me they remembered the tornado in 67' and that for some reason the damage to the trees that was done by these two storms was worse. I wasn't around then but when I saw some of the damage today. I knew I had to go home and get my camera. @The Weather Channel @NBC Chicago @abc7chicago #oaklawn

The photos captured show toppled trees, scattered debris, damage to homes, and blocked neighborhood streets.

Why does it matter?

Severe storms are more than a temporary inconvenience. When trees fall and the power goes out, families can lose refrigerated food, access to medical devices, internet service, and a sense of safety in their own homes.

Cleanup and repairs can also be expensive, especially when roofs, vehicles, fences, or utility lines are damaged.

Worsening extreme weather disasters disrupt daily life, threaten public health, and strain local economies. Severe storms can leave communities vulnerable to injury, unsafe roads, spoiled food, heat exposure, and costly rebuilding efforts.

If you're thinking about ways to make your home more resilient, going solar is one of the best ways to protect yourself from outages when paired with battery storage. It can also save you money on utility bills and guard against rising energy prices.

What are people saying?

Replies to the post came from people in Oak Lawn and nearby suburbs who said they were dealing with the same outages and storm damage, which occurred on the 10th and 11th, a day before The Family Pawtrait Company posted its photos on TikTok.

"Yup, still no power here in Oak Lawn," one user wrote. "Will be getting rid of tree in my backyard as soon as the power is restored."

"I'm in Palos and we still don't have power! This storm was rough," someone else said.

Another person added: "Similar situation in Hickory Hills. Still no power."

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