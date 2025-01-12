Illinois regulatory agency issues game-changing new orders to power companies: '[This] resulted in big progress this year'

"The orders issued today contain firm commitments to improve affordability and transparency."

Illinois just took a big step that will make clean power cheaper and more reliable for millions of people across the state, reported the Environmental Law & Policy Center.

The Illinois Commerce Commission approved new grid plans from Ameren and Commonwealth Edison that will modernize the power system. These updates will make it easier for homeowners to install solar panels and battery storage mechanisms while improving service reliability, especially in communities that have faced historical disparities in power quality.

The upgraded grid will help more families save money on their electric bills through clean energy options like solar power. These improvements also support Illinois' push for a cleaner power system that reduces air pollution and keeps neighborhoods healthier.

🗣️ Do you think our power grid needs to be upgraded?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

The Commission worked closely with environmental and community organizations to shape the plans, making sure upgrades reach every home fairly. Both power companies will track their progress on reliability and costs, paying special attention to historically underserved areas.

The order sets clear goals for both utilities to analyze and improve service quality. This includes refining how they measure costs and developing new ways to track progress, especially in communities that have experienced uneven service.

"The bold leadership exhibited by the Commission in its 2023 Grid Plan Orders resulted in big progress this year," said Curt Stokes, senior attorney with the Environmental Defense Fund. "Most importantly, utilities must collect the data needed to track progress in achieving Illinois' climate and equity goals.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"The orders issued today contain firm commitments to improve affordability and transparency, helping Illinois progress toward its clean energy commitments."

"The ICC's approval of the ComEd and Ameren grid plans marks a significant milestone in the transition to a modern, equitable, and clean energy future," added Vote Solar's Midwest senior regulatory director, Will Kenworthy.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







